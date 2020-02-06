Advertisement

File photo of an Air India plane

New Delhi: Air India, which is being divested by the government, has outstanding fees of over 822 rupees for VVIP charter flights. This comes from the latest data that the national airline has provided in response to an RTI response.

In its RTI response on Wednesday to Commodore Lokesh Batra (aD), who was looking for the latest data on Air India’s outstanding invoices, the airline said that on November 30, 2019, Rs 822 crore was pending for VVIP charter flights.

It was also said that an additional 9.67 billion rupees for evacuation operations and 12.65 billion rupees for the transportation of foreign dignitaries were pending.

As part of VVIP charter flights, Air India provides its aircraft to the ferry – the President, the Vice President and the Prime Minister – for which the ministries pay the bills.

If outstanding bills were not sufficient for VVIP charter flights, the airline also said it had billed rupees 526.14 for tickets billed by government officials as of March 31, 2019.

Out of 526.14 rupees, 236.16 rupees were pending over three years, Air India said in its response.

The airlines also stated that they had reported 281.82 billion rupees as a settlement fee for “likely non-recovery” in their accounts.

Air India discontinued the practice of granting government officials tickets for their officials’ travel on credit in December of last year because of upcoming bills.

In RTI’s response, the airline provided a list of agencies against which bills were outstanding. These include the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax, the Intelligence Bureau, the CRPF, the Department of Posts and the Reserve Bank of India.

Among other things, Batra asked for “updated (until the date of the reply), complete and detailed information (including dates and invoices)” about the total outstanding fees for VVIP charter flights and amounts owed to Air India by various authorities.

Information under the FTI Act is defined as records, in any form, that are kept by, or under the control of, an authority and must be submitted to an applicant within 30 days, subject to legal exceptions.

According to a response from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on December 5, 2019, Air India reported a net loss of 8556.35 rupees (tentative). The airlines’ total debt amounts to around 60,000 rupees.

The ministry said on Wednesday that the reasons for the losses reported by Air India were high interest rates, increased competition, especially from low-cost airlines, adverse effects of exchange rate fluctuations due to the weakening of the Indian rupee and high operating costs.

