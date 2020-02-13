The online travel platform Airbnb is routinely celebrated as a standout company in Silicon Valley – a technology company that is generally admired by the public and whose clear vision is to unlock new businesses and revenue. It is already valued at $ 35 billion and is set to go public later this year – and until recently it made a profit.

The story got a little messier this week. The Wall Street Journal announced on Monday that Airbnb had a net loss of $ 322 million in the first nine months of 2019, after a profit of $ 200 million in the same period last year. While the company made a profit in the third quarter, which ended in September, traditionally the strongest period for travel companies, that profit was $ 266 million, a decrease of $ 71 million year-on-year.

Perhaps more threatening: these losses do not reflect the new spending Airbnb pledged late last year to improve security in its extensive network of vacation homes.

When a Fortune representative asked for the correctness of the journal numbers, he confirmed the request, but did not confirm or refuse to report the journal. The company did not respond to Fortune’s request for comment in time for publication.

Last fall, six weeks after Airbnb announced its intention to go public in 2020, the company was hit by a wave of poor publicity for its security practices, which included a fatal shootout at an Airbnb house party and a viral synopsis that one widespread fraud documented on the platform. The company responded to the backlash by promising to check 100% of its more than 7 million entries and its hosts for quality and accuracy, and to set up hotlines around the world to deal with complaints from neighbors, among other things. CEO Brian Chesky said the commitments are part of a package that will include $ 150 million in security-related spending over the course of 2020.

Security issues were announced in December; The journal’s numbers and Airbnb’s third quarter ended in September.

Analysts estimate Airbnb’s annual sales at $ 4 to $ 5 billion. After Chesky announced the $ 150 million pledge in December, he discussed security spending in an interview for a story I wrote to profile the company. Chesky said that because of this spending, the company “revised the budget … which, if you end up on a plan to find another $ 150 million, is not an easy task.” Fortune noted that spending could weigh on future profits – and that was previously considered loss of revenue due to removed entries from the strict security overhaul.

Hunter Walk, partner of the Seed Stage Venture Fund homebrew, wrote about Silicon Valley’s desire for “software margins” – high gross and net profits due to fixed development costs and scalability that are often found in technology companies whose main product is a “platform , “The trade-off in tracking these margins is that technical efforts are often focused on growth and sales, rather than operational issues like security standards.

“There are a variety of innovative and valuable startups – including Airbnb – that touch the physical world in ways that traditional software companies have never had to deal with,” Walk told Fortune. “The complexity of trust and security when dealing with living space or transport is far greater than staffing a call center to only fix bugs in business software. Accordingly, we should assume that this could also cost more.”

In other words, this could only be the beginning of a new economic reality for Airbnb, as the company sacrifices software margins and at the same time bears the costs of protecting people on its platform.

“If you go public and your liability increases significantly in a fraction of the regulation, I have to believe that part of the higher costs are due to fraud stories in your network,” said Roger McNamee, founding partner of venture capital firm Elevation Partners. McNamee was a formerly an investor in Facebook, but has since become a critic of companies that are typically described under the “Big Tech” label.

“One of the problems with disrupting an offline business is that some of the costs of these companies are actually very important,” says McNamee. There is a reason why hotels cost the amount they do, he says: They have to pay for security, infrastructure and house cleaning – things that Airbnb often leaves to the hosts – and comply with the “legal framework designed 100 years ago”.

Big costs before going public

Airbnb spends $ 100 million annually on upgrading its platform technology, according to the journal. This is probably at least partly related to security. According to the newspaper’s report, general and administrative costs such as personnel, accounting, legal and maintenance costs for Airbnb offices doubled to $ 175 million in the third quarter last year. In October, tech site The Information reported that Airbnb doubled its losses in the first quarter of 2019, mainly due to a major marketing push – a common tactic that companies use to convince investors of their value before going public. The company spent $ 367 million on sales and marketing this quarter, an increase of 58% over the same period last year.

When you withdraw from certain costs, the basic concern is that higher costs could make the company appear less valuable to investors. Airbnb is aiming to validate public markets at a time when investors are already skeptical of red technology companies. Fellow unicorns like Uber, Lyft and Slack were underwhelmed after their public debuts – not to mention the WeWork debacle.

“Investors will be concerned if [Airbnb] lose money,” said Kathleen Smith, principal of IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. “It was seen as one of the more unique private companies, but losses will result in closer scrutiny.” It is sold with the expected profitability. “

However, some point to the initial reason why Airbnb received the Silicon Valley Darling tag in the first place. In contrast to the companies mentioned above, Airbnb has already achieved profitability, even if it has slipped off this podium. The company also said it had $ 3 billion in cash on its balance sheet.

“I think it’s different when you say,” We have a business that works. We have proven that this product can make us profitable in this market, ”said Seth Borko, senior research analyst at Skift, a travel media and research company.

“Now take some money and say,” We’re going to wipe out our marketing spending, our security, and the bad press, “added Borko.” It’s not as much about me as a company that has never been profitable. “

