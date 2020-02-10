Advertisement

TORONTO –

US-based Frontier Airlines says one of its gate agents “should have made the mistake” that led to a Guelph, Ont. woman aboard the wrong plane in Florida.

On 3 February, Merissa Goodchild and her four-year-old child arrived at Tampa International Airport for her lunch flight to Buffalo, N.Y. to take.

They had gone through security and waited in line at what Goodchild thought was her entry gate. But that line-up was for a flight to Philadelphia, not Buffalo. It turned out that their actual port was a few meters away, where employees of the same airline were passengers on board.

But Goodchild didn’t know that.

She showed her and her child’s boarding passes and passports to the Frontier Airlines gate agent and they headed for the plane. The passes were not electronically scanned, as standard with most ports, because the check-in system of Frontier Airlines was not available that day.

“We were about to take a seat … and the stewardess came on line to inform us about flight times and weather: it was to Philadelphia,” Goodchild told CTVNews.ca by email.

She frantically started asking other passengers where they were going and they all said Philadelphia. Before the jet bridge was removed, Goodchild managed to mark a flight attendant to tell them that she was allowed to board the wrong plane.

Goodchild said they had to wait for everyone to sit before she and her child were rushed to the other gate. She told CTVNews.ca by phone that it was only through the “happiness of God” that she managed to make her flight to Buffalo in the nick of time.



“HAPPINESS OF GOD”

Goodchild was convinced that airline staff were not sure how their tickets were not marked. She said the airline’s staff didn’t seem to worry about how the mistake had slipped through their agents.

“I thought it was alarming and nobody seemed to think it was alarming,” Goodchild said.

“I think if you only fly with children, you should be supportive,” she said. Although she admitted that she had not triple checked her gate number while juggling her child, Goodchild said Frontier Airlines should have made her mistake.

“And a simple” we are sorry “would have gone a long way,” she said. She called the airline’s customer service to warn them of her ordeal and what she thought was a potential security risk.

However, US Transportation Security Administration spokesman Mark Howell said that by the time air travelers arrive at the escape gate, TSA employees have ensured that people have not bypassed any screening.

“But we are not responsible for reaching the port,” he told CTVNews.ca on the phone. Howell said the TSA only checks the identification of people, confirms that it matches the boarding passes and ensures that people pass the security checkpoints.



GATE AGENT ‘WOULD BE MISTAKE’: AVIATION LINE

A spokesperson for the Denver, CO. established Frontier Airlines told CTVNews.ca that a number of factors led to the accident.

“In this particular case, the computer’s check-in system went off and the gate agents handled the boarding passes of the passengers manually,” Frontier Airlines spokesperson Jennifer de la Cruz said in an email. “Whatever the case, the gate agent should still have picked up the error.

“Given the manual check-in, we deliberately increased the level of communication on board the aircraft to ensure that all passengers were clear at the destination of the flight,” she added. “This led to the passenger realizing that she was on the wrong flight.”

De la Cruz said the company would provide remedial training for the Tampa port agents “to prevent such an event in the future.”

But Goodchild is still concerned that if she realized on time that she had boarded the wrong plane, “we would have been sent to the wrong airport.”

De la Cruz, however, said that if that had happened, “we would take immediate measures to get the passenger to the correct destination as quickly as possible, with another airline if necessary.”

