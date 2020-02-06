Advertisement

Following the historic success of Baahubali, SS Rajamouli is preparing for his next film, RRR. With Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the director has two of the greatest South superstars in the film. Not only that, the film will also play Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. According to reports, Ajay Devgn has now done his job without being paid. Ajay Devgn has been good friends with SS Rajamouli since the days of the hit film Eega. When Eega was dubbed in Hindi, Ajay Devgn did a little voiceover for the film. Ajay was approached by producer DVV Danayya for a cameo in RRR. The producer offered him compensation, but refused. Later, the producers even offered him his market value for his cameo, but Ajay Devgn didn’t take that away and insisted on playing the role for free.

RRR is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is about the time before independence and is about the lives of the two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan plays the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju in the film.

