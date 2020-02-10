Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin | PTI file photo

Lucknow, New Delhi: Given the much anticipated deals for AK 203 assault rifles and the delay in Kamov helicopters, India and Russia are aiming to close a billion dollar missile deal before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Moscow in May.

The Russian IGLA-S system was selected as the lowest bidder for India’s short-range air defense missile program (VSHORADS). The army now needs 800 launchers and over 5,000 missiles.

The deal got into trouble, however, when two other competitors – SAAB from Sweden and European company MBDA – officially filed complaints against the trials that gave the Russians an edge.

These missiles are said to act against low-flying aircraft as the last line of defense against flying objects in a multi-layer air defense system.

The procurement process for VSHORADS began shortly after the Kargil War in 1999.

This happened after two Indian planes – a MiG-21 and a MiG-27 – were shot down by a Pakistani melee weapon called Anza (probably the derivative of a Chinese system) during the war.

Defense sources told ThePrint that both India and Russia intend to sign the deal before Modi’s visit or during the trip itself.

“The problems with AK 203 will be fixed soon, but not in time for Modi’s visit. The Kamov deal is still in progress. The only defense deal that can be closed by May is the VISHORADS, ”a defense official told ThePrint.

This would be another important agreement between the two countries after that for S400, frigates and the rental of a second nuclear submarine under the threat of US sanctions.

However, both New Delhi and Moscow have drawn up an agreement to circumvent the banking restrictions. The first payments for the frigates and the S 400 were made by India.

The Economic Times has reported that New Delhi is likely to change the bank it uses to make payments to Russia in the future.

The delay in AK 203

The delay in the AK 203 assault rifle business was the cost factor. The Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited, which was founded between the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), the Kalashnikov Concern and Rosoboronexport – the Russian state agency for military exports – was not able to get an offer price for the rifles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself inaugurated the joint venture in March last year.

The 7.62 × 39 mm Russian weapon is planned to be manufactured in the Korwa Ordnance Factory in the Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. It is expected to meet the army’s need for 6.5 liter rifles.

“At this month’s meeting, the GU was unable to agree on the offer price for the army, which is a must before things go on,” a source said.

The price of each rifle was expected to be around $ 1,100 each, but it has risen due to a number of issues, sources said.

Sources said the problem was that while Make in India would prove to be cheaper in the long run, the initial investment would be very high to meet the requirements and set up the facility.

Sources said that another round of meetings is planned soon and it is hoped that the offer price will be set, but a contract is not possible before visiting Modi.

Kamov is also delayed

The deal announced by Modi in 2015 for the at least 200 Kamov 226T to replace the aging Cheetah and Chetak choppers will also be delayed.

The main problem is with the cost and the content of indigenization, sources said. Incidentally, the Indo-Russian joint venture that was founded to manufacture the Light Utility Chopper in India will not meet the 70 percent need for indigenous content reported by ThePrint.

According to the original RFP, 70 percent of Russian content must be indigenized to light military helicopters – that’s 74 percent.

“The Kamov deal will take much longer than the AK 203. So the contract is currently the only focus for VISHORADS,” said one of the sources mentioned above.

