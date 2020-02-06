Advertisement

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci argues that the failure of a Cypriot solution based on the principles of a bizonal and bicommunal association will cause the island’s division to take a permanent shape with increasing differences.

“We are in a hurry. After all these years, we have reached a crucial point, ”Akinci said in an interview with The Guardian newspaper.

Akıncı said conditions would be created for permanent division.

“It is becoming more and more consolidated, physically, demographically and economically from year to year. It is solidifying in the minds of young people.”

Akinci and his wife – both born in the south – had a closer, more emotional relationship with Greek Cyprus than a newer generation, including their own children, said The Guardian.

He argued that if there was no solution to reunite Cyprus under a federal “roof”, the Turkish north of the island would become more dependent on Ankara and would ultimately be a “de facto Turkish province”.

Akinci seemed reasonably confident that the United Nations-backed talks that had broken off in July 2017 had stalled as the Swiss resort would resume soon.

“The train derailed in Crans-Montana. Since then, I think we’ve got it back on a realistic and mutually acceptable path. “

The Guardian pointed out that Akinci, a fierce critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ankara’s interference in Turkish Cypriot affairs, is being challenged by Ersin Tatar, a “populist who supports Ankara,” and for a two-state solution In the crisis of Turkish Cypriot affairs, the leadership elections are on April 26th.

The British newspaper noted that tensions between Akinci and Turkey have recently increased due to his criticism of Turkey’s decision to invade Syria.

Akinci also informed the paper that he disagreed with President Erdogan’s vision of Ankara’s view of his relationship with the Turkish Cypriots.

He argued while Ankara viewed the relationship as a “mother and baby” relationship, “I want independent, fraternal relationships” and the preservation of the distinctive secular, democratic and pluralistic identity of the Turkish Cypriots.

