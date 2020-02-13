Play video content

Akon‘s plan to bring a futuristic city to his youth country Senegal is getting closer to being realized, and he will soon show it … a 3D rendering anyway.

The singer was in LAX on Wednesday when he gave us an update on “Akon City” … which he believes has been underway for 7 years and is still reducing bureaucracy.

I just signed the AKON CITY agreement in Senegal. I look forward to hosting you there in the future. Pic.twitter.com/dsoYpmjnpf

– AKON (@Akon), January 13, 2020

@Akon

Akon confirms what he announced last month – he has an agreement for the city and secured the country … but he’s now working on a partnership with the government to implement tax-free policies and incentives that he wants to attract businesses.

He says he is serious about his city, which resembles Wakanda from “Black Panther” – with the latest and most advanced technology – and believes that it is in the perfect geographic location to achieve this.

Akon drops some more facts about West Africa to paint a picture of what Akon City will look like … and says he’ll be posting a YouTube video soon to share his vision.

