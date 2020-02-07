Advertisement

A team-by-team view of the American League East in spring training, including the most important players each club has acquired and lost, as well as the dates of the first training for pitchers and catchers and the entire squad:

New York Yankees

Manager: Aaron Boone (third season).

2019: 103-59, first place, lost to Houston in the AL Championship Series.

Training location: Tampa, Florida.

Park: George Steinbrenner Field.

First training: 13./18. February.

He is here: RHP Gerrit Cole, C Erik Kratz, C Chris Iannetta, C Josh Thole, RHP Nick Tropeano, LHP Luis Avilán

He’s out here: LHP CC Sabathia, SS Didi Gregorius, 1B Edwin Encarnacion, C Austin Romine, RHP Dellin Betances, BY Cameron Maybin, BY Jacoby Ellsbury, 1B Greg Bird, RHP Chance Adams, LHP Stephen Tarpley, LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. , RHP Cory Gearrin

Go camping: After a total of 39 times 30 players on the injured list last season, health is still a problem. Left-handed James Paxton had to undergo back surgery on February 5 and is expected to pause until May or June. Aaron Hicks is not expected until June or July after Tommy John’s right elbow surgery. Outfield player Brett Gardner is the only left-handed player among the regulars. This could lead to the first base team Mike Ford, outfielder Mike Tauchman and utility Tyler Wade, all left-handed, being on the plate more often. Gardner plays in the middle until Hicks returns. Giancarlo Stanton alternates between the left and the designated racket. 1B Luke Voit believes he will be ready for bilateral muscle injuries that ruined the second half of his season after the October 30 surgery. After Gregorius left for Philadelphia as a free agent, Gleyber Torres switched from second to shortstop and DJ LeMahieu became regular player in second place. 2018 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up Miguel Andújar, who returned from surgery on his right shoulder on May 20, trains at the third base, the first base and in the left field. Gio Urshela replaced him in third place last year and struck well before fading in September and October. Cole solidifies a rotation to which the right Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka and the left J.A. Happ. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who returned from surgery with Tommy John in September, will face right-handers Luis Cessa and Jonathan Loaisiga as well as rookies Deivi Garcia and Michael King as fifth starters in the first two months. Right-handed Domingo Germán, who scored an ERA from 4.03 to 18: 4 last year, will end the last 63 games with a ban of 81 games for violating Major League Baseball’s guidelines on domestic violence. Aroldis Chapman returns to an impressive bullpen that includes Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino, Chad Green and Tommy Kahnle. Kyle Higashioka is the top candidate for the backup catcher behind Gary Sánchez. Kratz, Iannetta and Thole, who are not part of the squad, try to beat him.

___

Tampa Bay Rays

Manager: Kevin Cash (season six).

2019: 96-66, second place, lost to Houston in the Division Series.

Training location: Port Charlotte, Florida.

Park: Charlotte Sports Park.

First training: 13./18. February.

He is here: FROM Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, FROM Hunter Renfroe, 1B-FROM José Martínez, 1B-FROM Brian O’Grady, FROM Randy Arozarena.

He’s out here: C Travis d’Arnaud, INF Eric Sogard, VON Avisaíl García, VON Tommy Pham, 1B Jesus Aguilar, INF Matt Duffy, VON Guillermo Heredia, RHP Austin Pruitt.

Going Campin ‘: After 96 wins and the first playoff win in six years, the Rays 2020 face even higher expectations. Tampa Bay has an overwhelming trio of Glasnow with Charlie Morton, the winner of the AL Cy Young Award 2018, Blake Snell and Tyler. Tsutsugo, Renfroe and Martínez could add more punch to the lineup, and Tampa Bay could use them after García left the free agency and Pham was brought to San Diego in the deal that brought Renfroe in. Cash, who is often clever in his bullpen management, has to make decisions, including whether Emilio Pagán or maybe Jose Alvarado or Nick Anderson will be the main approach. Of course, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Cash chose a committee approach after eleven different pitcher parades last season.

___

Boston Red Sox

Managing Director: TBA.

2019: 84-78, third place.

Training location: Fort Myers, Florida.

Park: JetBlue Park on Fenway South.

First training: 12./27.

He is here: BY Alex Verdugo, RHP Brusdar Graterol, C Kevin Plawecki, C Jett Bandy, RHP R.J. Alvarez, 2B José Peraza, LHP Martín Pérez, RHP Josh Osich, LHP Matt Hall, RHP Austin Brice.

He’s out here: Manager Alex Cora from Mookie Betts, LHP David Price, RHP Andrew Cashner, INF from Brock Holt, RHP Jhoulys Chacín, RHP Rick Porcello, 1B Steve Pearce, INF from Chris Owings, Gorkys Hernández, RHP Steven Wright, 1B Sam Travis, C Sandy León.

Going Campin ‘: The Red Sox have made big changes after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They are not necessarily aimed at an improvement in 2020. The team agreed this week to send Betts and Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers a landfill. The deal, which had not yet been announced, would bring Verdugo back, a talented 23-year-old tasked with replacing the rounded outfield bets. Graterol is also reportedly part of this business, although reports indicate that there may be a problem with its medical information that is delaying the deal. The new baseball boss Chaim Bloom seems to have fulfilled the owner’s desire to get below the luxury tax threshold of $ 208 million. Now the team only needs one manager after Cora was fired for his role in the Houston Astros scandal. Less than a week before spring training, the Red Sox had no replacement.

___

Toronto Blue Jays

Manager: Charlie Montoyo (season two).

2019: 67-95, fourth place.

Training location: Dunedin, Florida.

Park: TD Ballpark.

First training: 13./17. February.

He is here: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, RHP Tanner Roark, RHP Chase Anderson, RHP Shun Yamaguchi, RHP Anthony Bass, INF Travis Shaw, INF Joe Panik, INF Ruben Tejada, C Caleb Joseph, RHP Justin Miller, RHP A.J. Cole.

He’s out here: 1B Justin Smoak, RHP Ryan Tepera, RHP Clay Buchholz, C Luke Maile, 2B Devon Travis, RHP Derek Law, RHP Justin Shafer, RHP Jason Adam, LHP Buddy Boshers, INF Richard Urena.

Going Campin ‘: Free Agents Ryu’s arrival gives Toronto a boost in rotation as it tries to become competitive again after the worst season in four decades. Ryu was runner-up to the NL Cy Young Award last year, and Toronto also signed Roark and Yamaguchi – a Japanese pitcher who joined MLB for the first time – and acted for Anderson. Best prospects Nate Pearson, a highly competitive right-hander, should be sensational this spring when he plays in the big league. Pearson is expected to open the season with Triple-A Buffalo, but a big league could be scheduled in the off-season. Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette made impressive debuts in 2019, as did Infielder Cavan Biggio, another young talent of Toronto, whose famous father played in the majors. Toronto hopes that the trio, along with full-back Lourdes Gurriel Jr., will make further progress in 2020. Despite the thriving young core and improved pitching staff, the battle for the playoffs in the top-heavy AL East will likely remain unreachable. A 500 finish could be a more reasonable – but still optimistic – forecast.

___

Baltimore Orioles

Manager: Brandon Hyde (second season).

2019: 54-108, fifth place.

Training location: Sarasota, Fla.

Park: Ed Smith Stadium.

First training: 12./27.

He is here: SS José Iglesias, INF Pat Valaika, INF Richard Ureña, RHP Brandon Bailey, RHP Kohl Stewart, RHP Travis Lakins, RHP Michael Rucker, RHP Kohl Stewart, RHP Cole Sulser.

He’s out here: INF Jonathan Villar, RHP Dylan Bundy, RHP Aaron Brooks.

Going Campin ‘: The Orioles started their reconstruction in 2019 under General Manager Mike Elias and Hyde with their second consecutive season with 100 losses, and the prospect of a significant improvement this year is poor at best. After 49 games behind the first-placed Yankees, Elias wants to strengthen the farm system and charge the large league team with young, inexpensive talents. As a result, Villar and Bundy became potential customers. Hyde’s goal in his second season as Big League Manager is to strengthen the defense behind an uncertain move led by LHP John Means, who joined the All-Star team as a rookie on December 11. Right-hander Alex Cobb returns from a hip injury that almost paused him in 2019. The other three starters will be determined this spring. Mychal Givens hopes to maintain the role of the closer after a rocky, inconsistent season in which he went 2-6 with 4.57 ERA and eight blown parades. The biggest question mark at the camp will be what Chris Davis is doing as he tries to recover from another terrible season (.179, 12 HRs, 36 RBIs). Davis still has three years left for a $ 161 million contract he signed in 2016.

___

