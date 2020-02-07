Advertisement

Plans for a dog leash in the Ala Moana Regional Park have been demolished by the Caldwell government, city park director Michele Nekota told Thursday the members of the City Council’s Budget Committee.

The announcement received applause from members of Malama Moana and the Save Ala Moana Beach Park Hui, as well as other park regulars who were on the committee opposing Caldwell’s ambitious master plan from

improvements.

The committee has removed Resolution 20-21 and has granted the city administration a special use permit for the management area to enable the implementation of the Ala Moana Regional Park Master Plan. The original plan states

17 items, including a dog park, but the committee approved a design that removes the dog park, as well as an equally controversial, privately funded inclusive playground and a reconfiguration of mauka-side parking on Ala Moana Park Drive.

Opponents said the reconfiguration of mauka’s parking lot – which asked for perpendicular stalls – was dangerous and would remove trees and other green space, and government officials said they were ready to step back from that project.

The new design was introduced by area councilor Ann Kobayashi, who stated that her voters were against those three items.

The nixing of the dog park comes less than a month after the mayor and the non-profit Pa’ani Kakou said that they decided to abandon plans for an inclusive playground in Ala Moana and would instead continue to install a playground in Kakaako.

Along similar lines, although not related to Ala Moana, Caldwell announced on Monday that he would cancel his chase of a major

$ 772 million face lift from Neal S. Blaisdell Center, referring to the growing uncertainty about financing the $ 9.2 million track per city

project.

Caldwell’s second term expires at the end of the year, and he cannot run for a third consecutive term.

As for the dog park, opponents said that the original master plan did not include such a facility and that it was included without much public control. They have also expressed concern about the potential for health problems due to the planned proximity to the ocean.

With the playground, the dog park and the reconfiguration of the mauka parking still part of what was before the commission, opponents came ready for a fight at the Thursday meeting. But government officials said they support Kobayashi’s new design and that the unpopular items were only left in the license application because it was submitted before decisions were taken to disregard them.

“The administration will support the proposed changes,” Nekota told Council members and stressed that the mayor still wants OK to make the other improvements to the master plan, including the redesign of the Magic Island parking lot.

Several park visitors said they still suffer from the potential for the proposed sand replenishment work to bring in materials that could have harmful effects and possibly leave a bad smell. But David Smith, a coastal engineering specialist at Sea Engineering, said past experiences indicate that the sand to be used will not be contaminated and that odor was not a problem with other sand replenishment sites in

Honolulu where he has been involved.

“Nevertheless, the city

has commissioned sand sampling and testing of offshore sand for contaminants, “he said, including heavy metals, mercury, PCBs, pesticides, hydrocarbons, and bacteria.

