Alan Duane Wallace (72), who lives in St. Maries, died in his home on January 24, 2020.

Alan was born on October 10, 1947 to John and Beulah (Zaworski) Wallace at the Navy base in Hawthorne, NV. He grew up wherever his father’s military career led the family, including Guam. Alan graduated from Helix High School with the class from 1965. After high school, he joined the US Army. After he was released with honor, Alan became a member of the American Legion, worked in property maintenance, and also traveled to various work locations.

Around 1974 Alan followed his sister Karen Martinez Ross to St. Maries, where he lived for 46 years. He had a close relationship with his niece Jessica Eells. Alan loved collecting guns. He was an avid reader and coin collector. He liked to collect memorabilia from the First and Second World Wars and was a great storyteller. Alan was an educated man and inventor. He currently has a patent on one of his inventions. He took pity on animals and often fed the stray cats and dogs in the city. Alan will be remembered as a true and honest man with a big heart. He will be missed.

Alan is survived by his sisters Linda Medero from El Cajon, CA, Judith Larson (Charles) from La Mesa, CA, Karen Martinez Ross from St. Maries, ID, and Margo Haines Monroe from San Diego, Steve Burkholder, Florida, 10 nieces ; 4 nephews; 12 great nephews and nieces; and 5 great-great nephews and nieces. In front of him are his parents and his favorite aunt Ruby Burkholder.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. and will be honored with military honors. A gathering of family and friends will follow at The Grapple. Instead of flowers, the Benewah County Humane Society family at 53 Robinson Lane, St. Maries, ID 83861, suggests donations

