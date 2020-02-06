Advertisement

Albania will not “stand in front of Europe and cry” to open it, Prime Minister Edi Rama told AFP, stressing that the Balkan state needs to focus on its own future, while Brussels solves thorny questions about its admission process.

The 2.8 million country hoped to get the green light to start EU accession talks in October, but France, Denmark and the Netherlands voted against the move.

The offer of neighboring northern Macedonia was also postponed due to resistance, mainly from Paris.

The “nun” led by France outraged many in the Balkans and in the EU, where most Member States had wanted to reward the two countries for major reforms.

Brussels is now redoubling efforts to get all Member States on board to approve the launch of the talks of Albania and Northern Macedonia at a summit in May.

Prime Minister Rama, however, does not hold his breath.

“I don’t expect anything,” Rama, a painter and former basketball player, told AFP in an interview in French.

“We must do the things that need to be done,” regardless of the decisions made in Brussels, he said, adding that the country “cannot live with this fear of waiting for something that falls outside our hands”.

“We will not stay at the door of Europe and cry,” said the 55-year-old, who was wearing a long black coat and sneakers.

“We are not on this path because the French or Germans are asking us, but because it is the only reasonable path for the future of our children and for the future of this country,” he said.

Rama added that the EU’s own reforms are far removed from Tirana’s control, although “it is also important for us that Europe changes”.

Europe “suffers, it doesn’t work as it should, that is clear.”

"We are not on this path because of (from) the French or the Germans … but because it is the only reasonable path for the future of our children and for the future of this country," Rama said Photo: AFP / Gent SHKULLAKU

To meet the French requirements to review the EU admission requirements before opening the gate for new members, the European Commission this week proposed a stricter and more political admission process.

For Tirana, the main concerns are efforts to eradicate corruption and organized crime and to strengthen the rule of law.

The country has implemented intensive judicial reforms since 2016, in which hundreds of judges and prosecutors have screened for possible links to crime or other unethical behavior.

Although Brussels has welcomed this process, a progress report in 2019 still noted that “corruption is common in many areas” in the Balkan state. The following report must appear at the end of the month.

“Albania did more than any other country to open negotiations,” insisted Rama, who has been in power since 2013.

But the country will “continue to do its homework (because) we don’t do it for them, we do it ourselves,” he added.

In that regard, the government recently adopted a decree to strengthen the fight against organized crime.

It has also asked Parliament to tackle corruption and crime in the construction sector – a problem that came to light after a deadly earthquake in November, in which more than 80,000 buildings were damaged and 51 people were killed.

Authorities say they will end decades of uncontrolled urbanization, especially in coastal tourist areas where many developers have built without the proper permits or respect for safety codes.

The cost of the reconstruction effort for the earthquake is estimated at one billion euros (dollars), with which Albania will receive assistance later this month in Brussels at a donor conference.

“We appreciate the will to organize this conference and hope it will be successful,” Rama said.

Asked if the earthquake in general was a wake-up call for Albania, Rama said he was a “realist”.

“This is a huge opportunity for the country to show that it does things differently,” he said.

“But to say that Albanians will become Sweden, I don’t think it will happen.”

