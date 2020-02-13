Play video content

– Star shortstop Carlos Correa I just opened myself up to the scandal … sorry for cheating, but categorically deny that the players used portable buzzers as part of the program.

Ok people. Correa says they didn’t do anything in 2018 or 2019 to cheat. Absolutely no buzzer. Code breaker thing … though. He said that could have happened? But no cameras, no buzzers, they were just talented players who played fairly and directly and tried to do #TakeItBack. HA cmon pic.twitter.com/GT2idDLozp

– Keith McPherson (@Keith_McPherson), February 13, 2020

“That’s a lie. Nobody was wearing buzzer. Nobody was wearing equipment,” said Carlos. “The story should already be killed … It’s just wrong.”

Current Houston Astros players FINALLY say they are sorry to have cheated in 2017 … with Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve Sorry on Thursday.

The team was found to have illegally stolen signs from enemy catchers and pitchers in the ’17 season … but ‘Stros players were blown up this off-season because they never made an official apology.

But Bregman and Altuve just changed that with brief statements in Houston’s spring training camp … where the two megastars admitted that they screwed it up.

“I am really sorry that my team, the organization and I made decisions,” said Bregman. “I learned from it and hope to regain the trust of baseball fans.”

Altuve added, “I want to say that the entire Astros organization and team feel bad about what happened in 2017. We feel particularly sorry for the impact on our fans and the baseball game.”

Houston owner Jim Crane affirms that its players will NOT be punished for their role in the sign theft scheme … to blame directly to team officials – a la Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch – instead.

For his part new managers Dusty Baker said he hoped MLB fans would accept and “forgive” his players’ apologies.

Originally published – 6:55 am PT