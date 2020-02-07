Advertisement

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy season 16. Those who want to solve the mystery of Alex Karev’s fate about Grey’s Anatomy have just received some brand new clues, although the case is far from cracked. Similar to how Cristina’s presence was announced during season 16, Karev’s text delivered to Webber on Grey’s Anatomy’s episode of Thursday, February 6, “The Last Supper,” the much needed proof that he is at least alive. Whether that is true, of course, remains a gamble, because fans only have this text exchange to soften the wounds inflicted by the abrupt departure of Karev. (Side note: neither Meredith nor Bailey appeared in this episode, making Webber the only cast member of OG Gray to get a screen time.)

The first broadcast of Karev from Iowa (if that’s where he actually is, anyway) arrived in more than 45 minutes in the third episode that was broadcast since actor Justin Chambers announced his Grey’s exit on January 10. Catherine was one of Grey’s most mean family dinner parties of all time and had accused Webber of texting his girlfriend “Pac North Heifer” at the dinner table. The shadow. As Webber explained to everyone, he actually “talked to Karev” about offering Maggie to run the cardio department of Pac North. And it turned out that Karev had approved the offer.

Shortly thereafter, a seething Catherine revealed the real reason for their supposed “jubilee dinner” to break the news of her and Webber’s split to Jackson and Maggie. The announcement finally made the controversial (but wildly entertaining) dinner out of his misery, and once outside with Webber, “free agent” Maggie showed curiosity about Pac North’s offer in Karev. It turned out that the price was right, because when she saw the number on Webber’s phone, she asked, “Alex thinks I’m worth so much?” and immediately accepted the offer. Karev still generously spreads love from … wherever he is.

ABC / Lisa Rose

Now that Maggie is already planning to “start Monday”, it seems that another main character will make the leap from Gray Sloan to Pac North. Noteworthy: Maggie takes over the work and supports a hopeful fantasy that Karev could be part of a possible ABC Pac North spin-off series. Hey, it’s very possible Chambers has left Grey’s – but not Shondaland as a whole.

Oh, but not that fast. Webber later made the tragic mistake of challenging Catherine, who said she had hoped that Maggie had rejected his “absurd” offer to work in his “glorified clinic.” After calling Webber a shame that had “flushed down the toilet,” he shot back that Maggie would “put Pac North on the map.” (Another spin-off clue, perhaps?) Webber then proposed to Catherine a checkmate when he claimed that he would do what he wants and hire who he wants, and there is “nothing in this world” that she could do to him to stop. .

If you think they sound like famous words, you’re probably right. Without going back, Catherine picked up the phone and asked the man on the other side to “stop a few feelers about buying Pac North.” She mocked her apparently now estranged husband, teasing that it “could be a good investment,” before threatening that she might just “stop” instead. (A tribute should also be paid to Debbie Allen’s mic-dropping line: “And Richard, I’m not sorry at all.”)

So is that how it will end for Alex? Webber angered his bazillionaire wife, so is she now going to buy his employment and close it in retaliation? Will the successive loss of two jobs in Seattle cause Karev to permanently withdraw from Iowa? If he has collateral damage due to these marital consequences, it is sufficient to say that Grey’s fans will be much less than satisfied.

On the other hand, that scenario would leave the door open for him to return along the line. If alternative phantoms arise – and Karev’s first life test text turns out to be one of his last – Iowa may not sound so bad at all. Choose your poison.

