Advertisement

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official who testified in President Trump’s impeachment investigation, was removed from the White House after a statement by his lawyer.

“Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted from the White House, where he served his country and president dutifully. He spoke publicly once only on a subpoena from the United States Congress,” said Vindman lawyer David Pressman, in one Opinion. “There is no question in an American’s mind why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one soldier less to serve him in the White House. LTC Vindman was asked to go to tell the truth. His honor , his commitment to right frightened the powerful. “

Vindman took part in the tender between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, in which the president asked Zelensky to identify a political rival. Vindman was concerned about the call to the NSC lawyer.

Advertisement

Trump’s impeachment

More

More in Trump Impeachment

Vindman’s impeachment takes place two days after Trump was acquitted by the Senate for two impeachment proceedings and the day after President Vindman mentioned it in a long speech in celebration of the acquittal. On Friday, Mr. Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House that he was “not happy” with Vindman.

In a public testimony before the House Secret Service Committee in November, Vindman reported that he expressed concern about the call to his superiors “out of a sense of duty.” He also denied being a “never trumper” and instead described himself as “never partisan”. Vindman also said about Mr. Trump’s obvious proposal to Ukrainian President Wolodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden that “it was inappropriate for the president to – requested – an investigation into a political opponent.”

Several Republicans criticized Vindman for his testimony and accused him of being a “never trumper” for no reason. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn repeatedly called him “vengeful Vindman” on Twitter.

Vindman, whose family emigrated from the Ukraine to the United States as a young boy, served in Iraq and received a purple heart.

Call Vindman on July 25: “I couldn’t believe what I heard”

Vindman earned praise when he mentioned his father in his opening speech and thanked him for emigrating to the United States.

“Dad, I’m sitting here in the US Capitol today and talking to our elected officials. This is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here.” Vindman said. “Don’t worry. I’m fine telling the truth.”

Vindman was then asked by Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney how he could be sure that he would not be subjected to retaliation because of his testimony.

“Because this is America. This is the country where I have served and defended, where all my brothers have served. And here are the right things,” Vindman replied.

Pressman, Vindman’s lawyer, said in his statement that he believed that Vindman had been subjected to reprisals after he left the White House.

“The truth cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, career, and privacy. He did what a member of our military is accused of every day for: heed orders, he took his oath, and he served his country, even if it was To do so was fraught with danger and personal danger, and the most powerful man in the world – supported by silence, suppleness and complicity – decided to take revenge, “said Pressman in his statement.

“In this country, the right and the truth count. The truth is not partisan. If we allow truthful voices to fall silent, if we ignore their warnings, there will eventually be no one left to warn us,” Pressman continued.

A Pentagon official told CBS News that Vindman will now return to the Department of the Army until his Army War College class begins this summer.

Paula Reid contributed to the reporting.

Advertisement