Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will participate in Drag Race Season 12 as a guest judge. (Impressive)

Drag Race has announced its list of guest judges for the upcoming 12th season. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (!) Joins Jeff Goldblum, Whoopi Goldberg, Robyn and countless other queer icons.

A new teaser for Drag Race Season 12 introduces Ocasio-Cortez, which “promises loyalty to drag” and invites viewers to “join RuVulution”.

The Democrat joins a long, impressive list of season 12 guest judges, including the previously announced Nicki Minaj.

Whoopi Goldberg, Chaka Khan, Jeff Goldblum, Robyn and Normani will take turns behind the judges table with Westworld actor Thandie Newton, comic Leslie Jones and Star Wars Daisy Ridley.

The list is rounded off by crazy ex-girlfriend Rachel Bloom, mean girls stars Daniel Franzese (Damien) and Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels), actress Olivia Munn and model Winnie Harlow.

Season 12’s ridiculously starry guest judge line-up caught the attention of the internet, with Ocasio-Cortez causing fans to choke.

Robyn and Normani, who appeared behind the judges’ table, had sat many for some iconic lip syncs.

The announcement of the guest judge of season 12 was accompanied by a full trailer, which gave the fans a first real insight into the upcoming episodes.

RuPaul gave the season a red, white and blue theme and promised to “defend the US in the shade”.

A “groundbreaking” turn is annoyed, with Ru promising that the season “will be so groundbreaking that it will go down in history”.

It has already been confirmed that the season premiere, like that of season six, will be split in two.

The first group of queens will enter the weekly room on Friday, February 28, the rest will be introduced a week later on March 6.

A total of 13 queens fight for the title of the American Next Drag Superstar.

Season 12 cast of Drag Race is a mix of fashion, pageant, comedy and Campy queens and includes a number of premieres: a J-Pop queen, a French-born queen and an Iranian-Canadian queen ,

The season was already controversial, and several members of the Royal Drag Race family criticized the continued exclusion of trans-queens.

Two of the 12th season queens also came under fire after reappeared posts demonstrated the defending RuPaul’s right to deny trans-queens.