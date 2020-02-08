Advertisement

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her friend Riley Roberts offered a step-by-step three-step approach to help whites do their part in combating racism.

The New York Democrat answered a series of followers’ questions in her last Instagram question and answer session on Friday evening, including how white people can help destroy racist beliefs among Caucasian friends and family members. Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts – who largely avoided public statements during his girlfriend’s tenure – gave “tips on combating racism as a white person” and answers to questions about generations’ prosperity and “hot jumble” Iowa Caucuses.

“Talk to other whites,” read a first step title by Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts. “Most people don’t want to be racist / think, but they also don’t know or don’t believe that some of the things they say / think can be racist.”

“Approaching the conversation in a” right against wrong “framework * before * a” racist versus non-racist versus anti-racist “discussion can help make progress with people who are prone to resistance,” read the heading for step number two . “And always open to learning about racist things that we said or did without judgment or preparedness,” added Ocasio-Cortez.

“One of the most helpful ways is to just talk and teach them why some of the things they say or think are” wrong “and not necessarily” racist “, but that they are wrong and it will be kind of” Chip away and contribute to some kind of development in this area, “Roberts continued.

The third step was to push for a gradual change in people’s opinions about the race, rather than trying to ignore a person’s long-held beliefs and positions.

“Focus on ignoring racist paradigms in a particular conversation, rather than trying to lead someone from racist to non-racist or even admitting racism. Let people sit and think about the conversation you had with them – it takes time, “says Ocasio-Cortez.

The New York congresswoman answered other questions, including one in which she described last week’s disrupted Iowa Caucus process as “a mess” in which no one wants to take responsibility. She also looked at a link between generations’ prosperity and an “impostor syndrome” caused by many systemic benefactors. “A lot of people don’t recognize the help they got on the way,” remarked Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez also discussed mental health reforms, the country’s prison system, and whether undocumented immigrants pay taxes or not.

“The US has to do a better job dealing with the mentally ill … we can stop using prisons as a lazy substitute for mental health care and actually invest in mental health to reduce the number of people in prison, among other things and #MedicareForAll, “she wrote in a caption.

“Undocumented migrants pay a lot of taxes. More than Amazon. It was $ 20 billion in 2015,” she wrote. The 2015 IRS data shows that the agency reviewed 4.4 million income tax returns from workers without a social security number and raised $ 23.6 billion in income tax from them.

Web developer Roberts grew up in Paradise Valley, Arizona, before meeting the prospective congressman at Boston University, as Jon Levine of the New York Post said on Saturday.

Screenshot: AOC | Instagram

