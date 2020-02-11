Advertisement

Chinese e-commerce Titan Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) – According to a report, Get Report cannot be included in a Stock Connect program that Chinese mainland investors can use to buy shares in Hong Kong.

The exclusion of companies with secondary listings and weighted voting rights from the program was part of an agreement the mainland and Hong Kong stock exchanges had reached prior to their Hong Kong debut last year, Bloomberg said, citing individuals familiar with the matter.

The Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong exchanges have not agreed to make an exception or to revise the agreement for Alibaba, although this could change in the future, Bloomberg said.

Hong Kong Stock Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. has proposed changes to the China Securities Regulatory Commission, which has not yet made a decision to revise the previous agreement.

Including companies like Alibaba in the program would run counter to this

Beijing’s ambitions to promote mainland exchanges, particularly given the unrest in Hong Kong.

According to Bloomberg, Alibaba is not one of the current group of companies to be included in Stock Connect. The list will be updated on February 17th.

According to the South China Morning Post, Alibaba is rolling out aid packages for online retailers affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

All online shops operating on their flagship Tmall are exempt from service fees for the first half of the year, while all shops on Tmall and Taobao.com will be able to revise their online shops with an important online tool kit free of charge. The company said in a statement.

Alibaba, which owns the “South China Morning Post”, also waives two months’ rent for new users of its Cainiao logistics networks.

The Chinese government announced that 1,016 people had officially died of the coronavirus with 42,638 people at the end of Monday.

Alibaba, China’s largest e-commerce company, is expected to post quarterly earnings on Thursday. Wall Street expects the company to post earnings of $ 2.25 a share on sales of $ 22.68 billion.

