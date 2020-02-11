Advertisement

Karan Johars Dharma Productions enters the horror genre with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Vicky Kaushal was selected to play the main role in this film. It will also be a premiere for the actor since he has never worked in a horror film. In order to do justice to the creative process, the crew looked for the perfect place to make this horror film. The film also shows Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana, who play important roles in the horror drama. Taking the plot into account, much of the film had to be shot in a destroyed ship. Director Bhanu Pratap Singh really wanted to shoot it at the Alang shipyard in Gujarat because he thought it was the perfect setting for the horror film.

Permitting to shoot at Asia’s largest shipyard was a difficult task as no film had been shot there yet. The director said of the ordeal: “Our executive producer Parth Dholakia and his production team had to be in Bhavnagar for over a month to convince the authorities at the shipyard. We ran from the pillar to the post and finally received the necessary approval. “He explained the task and added:” It was clear that we could not use any flammable materials or smoke on board as this could result in a fire. “

While filming the Alang movie in April, Vicky had injured her cheekbones and had 13 stitches. The film will be directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and is scheduled for release on February 21, 2020.

