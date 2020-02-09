Advertisement

Since the counting is due to begin across Ireland this morning, last night’s poll suggests that government building will plunge into chaos as the three major parties are predicted to have equal rights.

The shocking IPSOS-MRBI poll makes it extremely difficult to predict which of the three parties – Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil or Sinn Féin – might be able to lead the next government.

The poll results predict that 22.4% of voters will support Fine Gael, while Sinn Féin is expected to receive 22.3% and Fianna Fáil 22.2%.

The dead heat between the three major parties shows that Sinn Féin managed to get the voters out after the later stages of the campaign showed an increase in support for the party. In previous elections, Sinn Féin’s polls were high before the vote, but the numbers were never published in the ballot box.

The results of the polls conducted by the Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD were released at 10pm last night when polling stations across the country were closed.

The count starts this morning at 9 a.m.

Fianna Fáil – 22%

Fine Gaelic – 22%

Sinn Féin – 22%

Green party – 8%

Work – 5%

Socialists – 3%

Solidarity – people before profit – 3%

Aontú – 2%

Other – 2%

Independent – 11%

