The counting of votes for the Delhi parliamentary elections started on Tuesday and initial trends showed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The campaign was a high-profile political struggle that sparked the AAP’s campaign to maintain power against the BJP’s efforts to seize power from the national capital.

The C-Voter data showed that AAP was a leader in 50 seats, while the BJP was ahead in 20 of the 70 constituencies at 9.45 a.m. The congress has not yet opened.

This is in line with the forecasts for the exit survey, which have given the government led by Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal a clear majority.

In response to the early trends, AAP MP Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh said: “Wait for the final results. We’re going to make a huge profit. “

Before the counting of votes began, Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia said: “We are confident that we can win today because we have worked for people in the past five years.”

The head of BJP in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, was also confident on Tuesday morning. “Today will be a good day for the BJP,” he said.

Sanjeev Kumar, the returning officer in the Trilokpuri constituency, said there will be a total of 13 counting rounds. “At the moment, postal ballot papers are being counted … The first trends will appear around 10 a.m.”

When the vote for the Delhi general election ended on Saturday evening, five exit polls predicted a comfortable win for the AAP, with the party expected to win 47 seats (Times Now Ipsos poll), which is the lowest estimate at 68 seats (India Today-Axis survey), the highest estimate in the assembly of 70 members.

Most polls believed the BJP would improve its performance after the recent general election when it won only three seats, but the party lagged far behind the incumbent. The lowest estimate for the party was two seats (India Today-Axis) and the highest 23 (Times Now-Ipsos).

All polls indicated that Congress would land on a distant third – either if, according to two polls, no seat was allocated, or at best if three seats were won (ABP News-CVoter).

The Hindustan Times has not conducted a baseline survey and cannot independently vouch for the methodology and outcome of the various baseline surveys.

The vote on Saturday took place as part of a violent campaign in recent weeks. In Delhi there was a slight decrease in voter turnout compared to the 2015 polls when a record 67.47 percent of voters made use of their election. On Monday, the election commission announced the final turnout with 62.59 percent.

Over the past month, the AAP has focused primarily on local leadership issues, predicting Kejriwal as prime minister, and has been fighting the elections that have appeared on its government record – particularly improvements in public health, government schools, and the Electricity and water supply subsidized rates. The BJP sought votes on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly favored polarization because it made the protests against the Citizenship Act (Amendment), particularly in Shaheen Bagh, a key election issue and claimed that the AAP supported the Muslim side. dominated protests.

