All Democratic presidential candidates suffer from election problems, said Tommy Vietor, a former spokesman for Barack Obama. He shared his concerns with Obama’s government colleagues, Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett, during a Monday episode of the trio’s podcast, Pod Save America.

“I could make an argument against any candidate that is currently running about why they are not particularly eligible and it literally keeps me awake at night,” said Vietor, “but I think the easiest one is probably against Bernie Sanders because I think . ” You could point out that the Obama Trump voters – or the moderates – think that his views are too far to the left, and you can see in the research – and we’ve all seen the research out there – that they are most are predisposed not to vote for him. That would worry me a lot. “

“Everyone rejects negative politics, but I want these people to brutalize each other in the area code because Donald Trump will do ten times worse and we don’t pretend,” added Vietor.

President Donald Trump should not be underestimated, Vietor warned. The impeachment process of the Democrats against the president has damaged the ability of democratic candidates to spread their campaign news, he added.

“I think [Donald Trump’s activists] are running a really smart campaign and that should make us all very concerned,” said Vietor. “This article says they have $ 200 million in the bank. They outperformed everyone else during impeachment, which seems to have almost entirely mitigated the impact of the Democrats’ messaging. I think it is probably pretty wise to have a tailored appeal to African-American voters – to try to marginalize the democratic advantage. “

Vietor described Trump as a “racist”.

“I think part of [Donald Trump’s campaign strategy] is also an appeal to whites,” said Vietor. “They’re trying to tell a group of high-income white men and women that Trump’s choice doesn’t mean they support a racist. You’re trying to sell that point, even though it is.”

Vietor continued: “[Donald Trump] has a great economy for which he has been recognized and I think we should all just be clear about what an advantage it is.” So right now we’re in the middle of elementary school. We fight each other and look incompetent. Look, that has always been a difficult task for the Democratic Party because you always look like a joke during your elementary school. The Republicans did it in 2016 when Trump rose. “

“It is at best 60-40 that he will be re-elected,” said Vietor. So far, they have been running a fairly simple, but seemingly smart campaign. “

