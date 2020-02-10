Advertisement

Oahu voters will be asked in November if they want to prevent future prosecutors from the city of Honolulu serving more than two consecutive terms.

The Honolulu City Council recently voted 8-0 to adopt Resolution 19-35, which places on the general election vote a proposed change to the Honolulu City Charter that prohibits an elected public prosecutor from taking a third consecutive four-year turn to search.

Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro went on paid leave in March after receiving a letter from federal law enforcement officials informing him that he is a target in a criminal investigation. He is completing a second consecutive term, but has indicated that he will not run a third. The amendment would not affect him if he fled, because it would only come into effect after the election of the prosecutor this year.

The Honolulu Star advertiser interviewed five announced candidates who wanted to replace Kaneshiro. All but one of them said they support a two-time limit.

The public prosecutor is the only chosen position in Honolulu that has no time limits. The mayor and councilors can only hold two consecutive elected terms of office, a law that prevents Mayor Kirk Caldwell and five of the nine current councilors from seeking re-election this year.

The resolution, introduced by councilor Ron Menor, states that “the possibility of abuse of power by the public prosecutor of the city, who has the authority to initiate criminal proceedings and threaten the initiation of criminal proceedings against a person in the town , in particular with regard to. “

Four candidates agreed.

RJ Brown, one-off

Honolulu’s deputy public prosecutor, now in private practice, said allowing an elected person to continue to the same seat without interruption leads to “poor results, stale thinking and perhaps corruption along the line.”

Lawyer Tae Kim said that when it comes to elected officials, “humility is over time replaced by arrogance.” I firmly believe in that. “

Deputy defender Jacquelyn Esser said that Oahu has had only three prosecuting lawyers since the office was elected in 1982: the late Charles Marsland Jr. (1981-1988), Keith Kaneshiro twice (1989-1996 and 2010-present) and Peter Carlisle (1997-2010). Kaneshiro won a special election in mid-2010 to replace Carlisle, who resigned to make a successful bid for the mayor. “Government stagnation does not happen; variety is good, “said Esser.

Megan Kau, a former deputy prosecutor, was the only candidate to object to the change to the Charter. Kau said that the federal probe in Kaneshiro addresses issues that occurred within its current two terms. “So this knee-jerk reaction, saying,” Limit the prosecutor’s office to two terms, “makes no sense because Keith was in his two terms when this all happened.”

Kau said that in three out of the last ten years a qualified lawyer must have worked to apply for the position. That limits the pool of available candidates on Oahu to around 3,000, she said.

Former judge and American lawyer Steve Alm said that it is up to the voters to decide the question and believes that there is merit for both parties. Personally, he said, he supports a limit of two consecutive terms. “It is really difficult to disconnect an established operator,” he said.

Alm, Brown, Esser and Kim said they would all serve no more than two consecutive elected deadlines, even if voters decide to shoot down the charter amendment in the fall.

Kau said, however, that she may not want to serve more than two terms, “but if I have to, to make sure that there are (correct) policies and procedures, I will.”

Carlisle, who was elected to three terms as a public prosecutor, submitted a written statement against a limit of two terms. Carlisle endorses Kau in the race this year.

A separate proposal now going through the Council would ask voters whether they want to return to a system where the mayor appoints a public prosecutor who is then confirmed or rejected by the Council. Resolution 19-330, introduced by alderman Tommy Waters, won first

adoption by the Council on Wednesday, but has yet to be scheduled for a committee hearing. Waters said that such a system would make it easier and quicker to remove a public prosecutor because the appointed would be directly accountable to a mayor.

All five candidates asked said they were opposed to an appointed public prosecutor.

Acting first deputy prosecutor Lynn Costales said her office is also worried about an appointed head. Costales said that those in her office, like the public, suffer from the specter of public corruption.

“I think recent events have definitely shown us that, whether you are appointed or elected, public corruption is something that can happen in a particular office,” Costales said. An elected public prosecutor would ensure that “people have a voice and say who that person should be.”

The Kaneshiro investigation is believed to be related to the broader public corruption case that led to the convictions of former Deputy Attorney Katherine Kealoha and her husband, former Chief of Honolulu Police, Louis Kealoha, last year. Katherine Kealoha worked as a supervisor under Kaneshiro; Louis Kealoha was appointed head by the Honolulu Police Commission, which consists of members of the community appointed by the mayor and approved by the Council.

Also on paid voluntary leave as a result of an investigation related to the Kealoha case is Honolulu Corporation Counsel Donna Leong, a Caldwell employee. Leong’s lawyer said that the investigation of her client is tied to her role as a legal adviser to the police committee when he voted to give $ 250,000 to Louis Kealoha as part of a dismissal package.

Brooks Baehr, a spokesman for the Department of Prosecutor, said the office has no position on the two-term limit amendment.

Acting Prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto, who has appointed Kaneshiro as his first deputy, has submitted campaign committee organizational documents to the state spending campaign that states he can go for the job but has emphasized that he has not yet made a decision.

