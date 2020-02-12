TORONTO –

More than two million students in Ontario will be staying home next week as all four unions are organizing a one-day strike affecting every public school in the province on February 21.

Teachers in English and French language schools from kindergarten to class 12 will organize a one-day walk, indicating the first time teachers coordinate their task action.

The one-day strike will hit 1.4 million primary school students and more than 500,000 high school students – all of whom have had to deal with rotating or one-day strikes in the last three months.

Political strategist Jim Warren said the temperature in this ongoing battle will go from “medium to high” and will put more pressure on the Ford government to settle the dispute with teachers.

“As we get closer to the end of the school year, the pressure on the government will increase to ensure that children get their grades,” Warren told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday.

Warren added that while the trade unions have followed a “slow-burn” approach, they also run the risk of alienating parent support if they think their child’s education is in danger.

“You don’t want to upset the people who pay your wages, which are ultimately the parents,” Warren said.

“The risk is that they turn the parents against them and put them in the Ford camp.”

The news came when hundreds of elementary teachers today protested outside a hotel in downtown Toronto, where Stephen Lecce, minister of Education, spoke.

During the event, organized by the Canadian Club of Toronto, Lecce said he had just heard of the escalating job action moments just before the speech and called it an “irresponsible choice.”

“It’s time to close a deal,” he told the union leaders in the audience. “The students from this province deserve to be in class.”

Teachers filled the sidewalk outside the hotel and stretched almost the entire block. They held signs criticizing the government’s plan to increase classes and firing Lecce.

Teachers throughout the province, who have not had a contract since August, are holding rotating strikes and other job actions in an effort to force the progressive conservative government to close a deal.

Education Minister Lecce is asked if he is willing to start negotiations here at the Royal York hotel.

He says he is looking for a deal, asks unions to become a private mediator.

ETFO President Sam Hammond said aloud: “We have a mediator, Stephen.” # Onpoli #onted pic.twitter.com/zC906y2xKZ

– Colin D’Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) 12 February 2020

The unions involved in next week’s strike are the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) and Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco (AEFO)).

With files from The Canadian Press.

