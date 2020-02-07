Advertisement

Spoilers ahead for season 1 premiere of Katy Keene. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shows are not known to be realistic. Just look at five minutes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, in which the titular teenage witch recently became the queen of hell, or The CW’s Riverdale, which once had a mythological villain who turned out to be Betty’s bad fake brother in a mask. Buying all absurdity is what makes them so nice to see.

The same goes for the new Riverdale offshoot Katy Keene from Aguirre-Sacasa, in which Lucy Hale shines as a courageous ambitious fashion designer who works at the Bloomingdale knock-off called Lacy’s. The version of New York City in which she lives is idealized, exaggerated and extremely unrealistic in the best and purest way.

This is of course intentional. Series maker Michael Grassi told Variety that the series plays a “big city fairytale” in what they call “the New York of the imagination”.

“It’s a New York where artists can live in Manhattan and pursue their dreams and afford an apartment in Washington Heights; it’s a New York where places like (music club East Village) CBGB still exist; and it’s also a place where the city is ripe with opportunities, whether it’s a career opportunity or a romantic opportunity. “

In honor of that “New York of the imagination”, here are all the incredible, but completely unlikely, NYC things that happen in the show.

1. Katy’s giant apartment

Barbara Nitke / The CW

Episode 1. Katy explains to Riverdale’s Josie McCoy – who has just arrived in NYC – that their apartment belongs to the parents of their roommate Jorge, who also own the bodega downstairs. It is possible that three people over 20 could bundle their money for a place in Washington Heights (or that Jorge’s parents let them stay there for free), but the place is still huge according to NYC standards.

2. When Josie is randomly discovered in Washington Square Park

The CW / screenshot

Episode 1. In the pilot Josie shows job seekers, circulates advertisements in the newspaper and applies for hot spots in New York such as Strand Book Store and Economy Candy. She takes a break in Washington Square Park, where a woman with a guitar immediately identifies her as new to the city. They begin to sing the “Spanish Harlem” by Ben E. King, who randomly overhears the very famous Alexander Cabot (Lucien Laviscount) and then offers Josie his card. Apparently it’s so easy to get a record deal, people !!

3. … and then record at Electric Lady

Barbara Nitke / The CW

The next day, Alexander invites Josie to record at the iconic Electric Lady Studios (built by Jimi Hendrix) in Greenwich Village.

4. The riddle that is pepper

Barbara Nitke / The CW

Episode 1. “I just got back from Art Basel with Childish Gambino and have put investors in line for my very secret project,” Katy’s girlfriend Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) casually says, as if she’s bored. But when Josie asks what she does exactly, Pepper responds: “I just gave a TED Talk about the feminist power of Snapchat, I wrote the Modern Love column in the Times this week and earlier this year I shot an indie with Lupita Nyong’o and Kristen Stewart. “Pepper is the second arrival of Tahani Al-Jamil, and she is a complete caricature of a socialite from New York.

5. The nightlife

David Giesbrecht / The CW

Episode 1. “Is this how it is every night? “Josie asks while they are partying in Molly’s Crisis.

“Josie, honey, it’s only Tuesday!” Pepper responds.

“Welcome to New York!” Katy says.

Listen, it’s completely possible to go out and party every night in NYC … but does anyone really do that? How do they afford to pay for drinks, since nobody seems to have a job except Katy? These are the questions.

