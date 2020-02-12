Advertisement

The grand finale of The Masked Singer UK is imminent, and after weeks of intense speculation, the identity of all remaining disguised celebrities will finally be revealed. Over the past month, competing celebrities have entered the stage and given their very best vocal performances – and although many of the masked participants have already been revealed, viewers still have to discover the famous faces behind this year’s finalists. So here are all the Masked Singer UK theories you need to know before the final because this epic guessing game is about to reach its long-awaited conclusion.

As the Metro reports, the Hedgehog, Octopus and Queen Bee are now the only remaining characters, and each will fight it out to be crowned The Masked Singer UK champion during Saturday’s final (February 15). The 2020 finalist line-up was announced during the eventful semi-final episode, in which TV presenter Denise van Outen and the American singer CeeLo Green were eliminated and subsequently exposed as the Fox and Monster respectively. So if you itch to find out who else is behind the eccentric Masked Singer costumes, here are the best theories out there.

Hedgehog

ITV

Advertisement

The Hedgehog of the Masked Singer has been a striking performer in the ITV series, which has amazed the audience and the jury members with some show-theatrical theater performances. In the course of the series, the hedgehog has given various clues as to who they can be, which seem to indicate that they are linked to a series of important West End shows and are a complete workaholic. As the Metro reports, these subtle suggestions have thrown some big names into the mix, including the funny men Billy Connolly, Jack Whitehall and Jason Manford – the latter publicly denying his involvement.

Perhaps the most plausible theory about the hedgehog’s true identity is that the West End star, Michael Ball, is the man behind the furry mask. Speculation arose for the first time when the character was picked up a ball with the name “Michael” written on it – and if that wasn’t enough evidence, Ball himself gave some pretty thick hints, most recently while appearing on The One Show, when he confessed to hosting Alex Jones that he could be “a little bit prickly.”

Octopus

ITV

Due to several rather impressive performances, the Octopus is a participant in Masked Singer who has convinced fans that they are familiar with propping up their stuff on stage. As the Radio Times reports, clues about the celebrity status of the Octopus include links to The Apprentice, the ITV soap opera Emmerdale, Australia and more – which of course has caused a flurry of fan theories that has revolved around opera star Katherine Jenkins so far, Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts and Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

But the most exciting rumor so far is that pop princess Kylie Minogue, or perhaps sister Danni, could be the woman behind the elaborate costume. Although it may be far-fetched, many clues certainly give this rumor credibility, and the jury is now convinced of Kylie’s involvement in the show – but do they have it right? We will have to wait.

Queen Bee

ITV

The Queen Bee of The Masked Singer has been known for a number of truly stunning performances throughout her time in the ITV competition series, and if some fantasies are to be believed, her powerful vocal ability may have already given away her true identity. According to The Sun, many Little Mix fans are excited about rumors suggesting that Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, or Jade Thirlwall could indeed be the secret celeb in question – while some even suggested that Princess Beatrice was the one that week in , week buzzed around the Masked Singer stage.

However, the vast majority of fans, and some jurors, are convinced that Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts is in fact the Queen Bee, especially after the character was shown on the drum – which could be a nod to Roberts ‘debut song’ Beat of my drum. ”

So, will one of the fan theories and jury predictions prove to be correct? You will find out during the finals of The Masked Singer UK, which will be broadcast on Saturday 15 February at 7 p.m. on ITV1.

Advertisement