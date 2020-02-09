Advertisement

File photo of M. K. Stalin | @ mkstalin / Twitter

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin urged the AIADMK government on Sunday not to allow driving in the National Population Register in Tamil Nadu, and said that every step that was taken would invite “strict opposition” from the people.

Advertisement

He also renewed DMK’s call for an anti-CAA resolution in the state assembly, saying that only such a step would be a “punishment” for supporting the citizenship law in parliament.

In a letter to the party cadres, Stalin said that the AIADMK government should under no circumstances allow the National Population Register to be used in Tamil Nadu.

“If the government tries to do this in order to achieve the goal of the BJP government in the center, I would like to point out that this will result in fierce resistance from the population,” he said.

He urged the government to take steps during the February 14 budget meeting to adopt the resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He thanked his party officials and cadres from allies for “actively” participating in the “One Crore Signature Campaign” against the CAA, the NPR and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and has seen over two crore signatures so far.

On February 2, Stalin started the campaign of the alliance led by the DMK, which includes the congress. It is expected to be ready soon and the signatures will be forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The DMK chief, who is also the opposition leader in Tamil Nadu, said the fight against the CAA would continue if the center did not reconsider its position, even after seeing the response to its signature campaign.

According to the Interior Ministry, the NPR is a register of the country’s usual residents. An ordinary resident, as defined by NPR, is defined as a person who has lived in an area for the past six months or more or who intends to live in that area for the next six months or more.

The goal is to create a comprehensive identity database for every resident in the country. The database would contain both demographic and biometric information.

The government has defended the NPR and said it will be updated so that the rightful beneficiaries can benefit from social assistance systems.

Also read: CAA-NRC-NPR controversy poses a new challenge for the 2021 census – gathering credible data

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement