Advertisement

One of 13 Canadians celebrating Valentine’s Day this year plans to do so by ordering groceries for delivery, according to SkipTheDishes.

This means that almost two million Canadians plan to eat for Valentine’s Day this year.

The company also found that international cuisine was very popular as it received numerous orders for Japanese, Thai, and Indian dishes last year.

Advertisement

The best groceries delivered to Provinces for Valentine’s Day via SkipTheDishes last year were:

Alberta: Butter Chicken

British Columbia: California Roll

Manitoba: cheeseburger

New Brunswick: Double cheeseburger

Newfoundland – Chicken Sandwich

Nova Scotia: Pad Thai

Ontario: Butter Chicken

Prince Edward Island: Red Velvet Cookies

Quebec: Pad Thai

Saskatchewan: Cheeseburger

Interestingly, SkipTheDishes announced that Valentine’s Day orders rose 20 percent last year. It would not be surprising if this number increased this year.

Advertisement