Advertisement
One of 13 Canadians celebrating Valentine’s Day this year plans to do so by ordering groceries for delivery, according to SkipTheDishes.
This means that almost two million Canadians plan to eat for Valentine’s Day this year.
The company also found that international cuisine was very popular as it received numerous orders for Japanese, Thai, and Indian dishes last year.
Advertisement
The best groceries delivered to Provinces for Valentine’s Day via SkipTheDishes last year were:
- Alberta: Butter Chicken
- British Columbia: California Roll
- Manitoba: cheeseburger
- New Brunswick: Double cheeseburger
- Newfoundland – Chicken Sandwich
- Nova Scotia: Pad Thai
- Ontario: Butter Chicken
- Prince Edward Island: Red Velvet Cookies
- Quebec: Pad Thai
- Saskatchewan: Cheeseburger
Interestingly, SkipTheDishes announced that Valentine’s Day orders rose 20 percent last year. It would not be surprising if this number increased this year.
Advertisement