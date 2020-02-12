Advertisement

Shashi Tharoor

If you have ever had doubts about the extent to which political polarization has affected India, I can offer myself as exhibit A. About a month ago, I was a keen critic of the CAA / NRC project from the start – I was the first. To reject the introduction of the Citizenship Change Act in Parliament, I was attacked by my supposed “own side” because I meant it that it is unwise for some Muslim demonstrators to formulate specific Islamic slogans if their chances of success are high. Maintaining the broadest possible basis of support.

I said it was not about Islam as a belief, but about the constitutional rights of Indian citizens regardless of belief. I was convicted of allegedly disregarding Indian Muslims, although I had fought for and still is fighting for their rights.

My condolences did it

I had barely breathed when a second round of conviction came from the same area. This time P. Parameswaran, a respected veteran of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), died on February 9 at the age of 93. He had lived in Thiruvananthapuram for a long time and was therefore part of me as his MP (although of course he supported my BJP opponent in three elections).

I expressed condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah, but also to Kerala’s Communist Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader in Congress, Ramesh Chennithala. Since I was in Delhi for the parliamentary session, I couldn’t go to his home like the last two “left-wing liberals”. Instead, I tweeted: “Saddened by the death of Kerala’s veteran RSS pracharak P Parameswaran. As founder and director of Bharatheeya VicharaKendram, he lived in Thiruvananthapuram. I met him once and we discussed a lot of issues. Disagreements were never associated with disrespect. OmShanti ”.

Then the proverbial crap hit the fan. There were hundreds of responses on social media accusing me of being Sanghi, claiming that I had given my “true face” as an alleged bigot to the Hindutva, and parodying my condolences. Several Twitterati urged me to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which I think I really belonged to.

No gray in Indian politics

I could have pointed out that I had more than 30 years of published work that contradicted what the BJP and the Hindutva movement stood for, but that was irrelevant to my critics. Even logic doesn’t matter: if there ever was a time when “secret sanghis” became public to take advantage of multiple benefits, it has been in the past six years. Why should someone remain a “hidden sympathizer”? But so far our polarization is that “left-wing liberals” do not allow other options: you have to be either for the RSS or against the RSS. I had said kind things about a member of the “other side”, so I was one of them.

One of the things the 20th century is said to have taught us is that few things in life are black and white, and that much of human reality involves complex, alternating shades of gray. The only area that is exempt from this simple principle is Indian politics. Our political life and discourse are the last refuge of Manichaeism, the teaching that has divided the world into incompatible ideas of good and evil.

What exactly had I done? I had just expressed my condolences to the death of a 93-year-old elder who lives in my constituency, whom I had met, who received Padma Vibhushan, who was a scholar and writer with a different perspective. The titles of his books reveal a questioning and a well-read mind: Marx and Vivekananda; From Marx to Maharshi; Sri Aurobindo – The Philosopher of the Future; Glasnost, Perestroika and Indian Communists; Hindu belief and Indian communism. These books sparked so much debate in Kerala’s politics that the great communist leader and former chief minister E.M.S. Namboodiripad wrote critical reviews of these titles to question the arguments of Parameswaran in the newspapers of the Indian Communist Party (Marxist) Deshabhimani and Chintha.

Become the “hate figure”

My critics tried to draw an analogy between my condolences and the praise of a terrorist. But Parameswaran had never been charged with a crime or statement that incited violence. He was the founder of the BJP, along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, but unhappy with the active politics, he retired to Kerala and refused Vajpayee’s offer to take up a ministerial or governorship post. Despite his lifelong affiliation with RSS, he was an independent thinker who was willing to challenge his own side and deal with a critic like me. In short, the only crime that Parameswaran could be accused of was defending an unsustainable political ideology that I have opposed throughout my adult life. That didn’t make him a hate figure for me.

But my grief for his death has obviously made me a hate figure for many of the people whose torch I have carried in countless speeches, interviews, articles and books in and outside of Parliament. A life in which liberal and pluralistic values ​​were articulated seems to speak little against a condolence tweet for a former RSS-Pracharak.

There is something terribly wrong with this picture. Why shouldn’t our policies allow mutual respect to be expressed in the political divide? Why shouldn’t we be able to see or hear the good things that are said or done by those we fundamentally disagree with and that we reject? Jawaharlal Nehru was extremely warm and respectful of the opposition parliamentarians who routinely devastated him and his policies, and even took criticism from some of his own party members. You might not agree with the ideology, beliefs, or politics of a party as a whole, but you could find common ground with its leaders in some ways. But today we have reduced our policy to black and white: either for or against it, nothing in between. “Fifty Shades of Gray” could never be the title of a book on Indian politics.

Poor service to democracy

This view of Indian politics, which is underpinned daily by social media, affects our political discourse. It reduces democracy to a zero-sum game in which everything done by one side is automatically bad and unacceptable to the other. It explains the destructive opposition policy during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) tenure when the BJP itself vigorously rejected the policies it had worked for just because it was implemented by Congress. It precludes the possibility of a fair debate and prevents the public from seeing Indian politicians as well-rounded people with their own heads. Instead, everyone is reduced to a stock cartoon, which is defined in absolute numbers only by its party affiliation.

This is a disadvantage for Indian democracy – which, as economist and philosopher Amartya Sen has emphasized, is said to be a process of deliberation that leads to the best results for the entire nation. Democracy should be an ongoing process in which there must be a give and take, a dialogue and a compromise between different interests. Let’s not reduce it to a Kabbadi game. Unlike Kabaddi, do not hold your breath and expect the score to change.

The author is a member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram and former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Personnel Development.

