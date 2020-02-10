Advertisement

Oprah made a powerhouse psychologist and she also made America’s direct-to-TV doctor. “I packed a lot of organs in an igloo cooler,” Dr. said. Mehmet Oz at Mediabistro from his first interview and added: “And I walked to the set, pulled my $ 14 cotton scrubs to keep my clothes clean and appeared on the Oprah show.” But the doctor initially didn’t have the intention to be on big screens, until he realized the power that media could have about medicines. “America didn’t get the message because American medicine didn’t give it to them,” he said. “And I wanted to change that.”

Of course his first appearance at the Oprah Winfrey Show was a discussion about an extremely important topic – passing gas. The now famous doc admits that he was pretty naive when it came to the first step on the set. “I think that’s why it worked,” he told Fox 35 Orlando. “Because if I had been really aware of what a big problem it was to go to the Oprah show, I don’t think the relationship would have worked.”

Advertisement

Fortunately it worked for the shameful, honest, scrubbing star. Winfrey loved him so much that he regularly appeared in her show for five years before leading him to his own series, The Dr. Oz Show (via Oprah.com).

“It has changed my life,” said Dr. Oz against Media Bistro. “Because I could follow Oprah Winfrey University.” Free tuition too.

Advertisement