After 11 years of service and support, Microsoft recently dropped support for Windows 7. While users can continue to use Windows 7, their PC is exposed to security risks because Microsoft no longer manages security or software updates or technical support.

Despite plans to upgrade all PCs to Windows 10 by the end of January, the NHS was unable to achieve this goal. Almost half a million of 1.37 million NHS devices still use Windows 7.

The UK Department of Health and Social Affairs signed a contract with Microsoft last April that offered free upgrades for all NHS devices on Windows 10. However, one condition was that this should be done before the end of January.

That time has passed, but 463,784 PCs are still running Windows 7, and a further 318,000 computers are running versions of the operating system without Microsoft’s enhanced support for active threat protection, which increases the risk to the systems.

“Microsoft will support devices that use Windows 7 in all NHS organizations until January 14, 2021. Migrating to Windows 10 is a process that differs depending on the specific needs of the organization. We work closely with the NHS to provide support for migrating to Windows 10. We are determined to complete this support before the extended support period expires. -NHS digital.

The inability to update the NHS ‘PC network to a supported operating system despite years of announcement raises the question of whether the NHS has learned anything from the 2017 Wannacry attack and whether it takes its data protection responsibility seriously. In the worst case, healthcare is opening up to a similar attack that severely compromised its ability to provide services, and at best it is wasting money paying Microsoft for expensive extended support for Windows 7 that could be spent on patient care.

Hopefully the NHS will fix its house and secure its systems before another catastrophe occurs.

Source: ZDnet; via: itproportal

