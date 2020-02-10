Advertisement

Amazon’s Echo speakers remain the most popular smart speakers in the U.S. and will dominate at least until 2021. This emerges from the estimates of users of smart speakers published today by eMarketer (via TechCrunch).

An estimated 69.7 percent of U.S. smart speaker users will use an Amazon Echo product in 2020. This is a slight decrease from the estimated 72.9 percent of smart speaker owners who used an echo in 2019. In 2021, Amazon is expected to see another small decline, according to eMarketer, 68.2 percent of smart speaker owners will use an echo.

Note: According to eMarketer, the percentages add up to over 100 percent because some smart speaker owners have more than one brand.

Google is expected to progress on Amazon, but eMarketer does not believe that the “Other” category, which includes Apple’s HomePod, Sonos One and other smart speakers, will become significantly more important over the next two years.

Advertisement

An estimated 31.7 percent of smart speaker owners will use a Google device in 2020, while 18.4 percent will use other category speakers. In 2021, this number is expected to rise to 32 percent for Google and 18.8 percent for the Other category.

Since Amazon launched the Echo, it has built a convincing lead in the United States and continues to beat the challenges of its top competitors, “said Victoria Petrock, principal analyst at eMarketer.” We previously expected Google and Apple to make more progress in this market, but Amazon has remained aggressive. By offering affordable devices and expanding Alexa capabilities, the company has maintained Echo’s appeal, “she added. EMarketer expects the number of US smart speaker owners to increase in the coming years However, the number of owners will slowly increase, with 28.9 percent of Internet users also having a smart speaker, a number that will increase to 30.5 percent next year.

Although Apple’s omeHomePod‌ recently turned two, Apple has had some difficulty in gaining a foothold in the smart speaker market. Apple’s “HomePod” cost $ 349 at launch in February 2018, but Apple lowered the price to $ 299 in April 2019. Even at $ 299, the “HomePod” is significantly more expensive than Echo’s range Amazon, which includes smart speakers at multiple prices. Amazon’s cheapest device, the Echo Dot, costs $ 30 and sometimes drops even lower.

Apple hoped that the superior sound of the “HomePod” would make customers pay extra for the sound quality, but the lower prices from Amazon Echo and Google Home were more attractive to most consumers. Amazon does not have the same advantage in markets outside of the U.S. because it supports fewer non-English languages ​​than other speakers like Google Home. So this is an area where Apple could enter the smart speaker market.

However, the introduction of “HomePod” was slow. The device was limited to the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan

It is rumored that Apple is working on a new, cheaper version of the “HomePod” with reduced tweeters, which could appear sometime in 2020. A lower price will help the “HomePod” compete better with the Amazon Echo and the Google Home, but given Amazon and Google’s edge in the smart speaker market, Apple may find it difficult to catch up.

Advertisement