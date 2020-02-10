Advertisement

Last month, Amazon filed a motion to court to temporarily block Microsoft from working on a JEDI contract. Under the terms of the contract, Microsoft will begin contracting on February 11. Amazon therefore applied for an injunction in order to prevent the assignment of task assignments under the contract.

“It is common practice to maintain contract fulfillment while a protest is pending, and it is important to review the numerous valuation errors and obvious political interference that have affected the JEDI pricing decision. AWS is committed to supporting the Department of Defense’s modernization efforts and initiating swift legal proceedings to resolve the matter as soon as possible, ”Amazon said last month.

Amazon today filed a lawsuit in court asking President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, DoD-CIO Dana Deasy and former Secretary of Defense James Mattis to be deposed. Amazon believes that these individuals have contributed significantly to the award of the JEDI contract to Microsoft.

“President Trump has repeatedly expressed his willingness to use his position as president and commander-in-chief to intervene in government functions, including federal resolutions, and to advance his personal agenda. Maintaining public confidence in the country’s procurement process requires the discovery and completion of administrative records, particularly given President Trump’s order to “screw” Amazonas to the Department of Defense to pursue its own personal and political goals, “Amazon said in one Statement to CNBC.

Amazon believes Donald Trump has launched “behind the scenes” attacks against him to lose the contract. Amazon mentioned in its court records that only President Trump can testify about the entirety of his talks and the overall message he conveyed.

