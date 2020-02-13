There are certain items of clothing that people will search for days: the perfect white T-shirt, Chelsea boots or a little black dress, to name just a few. But one product that people really have a lot of opinions about? Flip flops. And according to the Amazon reviews on these cozy BOBS from Skechers Women’s Keepsakes Ice Angel Slippers, this option for indoor shoes is as good as it gets. These clog slippers are available in a range of muted colors and in normal and wide sizes.

These slippers with slip-on style have a 4.6-star rating after more than 5500 reviews and have a lot of compartments for people who want to maximize their cosiness. First of all, the outside is made of 100% knitted sweater fabric, so these slippers automatically create a cozy atmosphere. They also have a faux fur lined inner sole of memory foam that molds to your foot and provides support and comfort every time you put them on. Reviewers claim that the memory foam is not immediately as soft as some competing brands – but that is quickly remedied by wear. “It took me three days to put them on and fit my feet and now they are really warm, really cozy and really comfortable,” wrote a reviewer.

The downy memory foam lining and inner sole are not the only details that reviewers are enthusiastic about. Unlike other, more thin slippers, they also provide some support to the arch of the foot, making them one of the more comfortable home shoes you could ever wear. What’s more, these slippers are machine washable, so you can freshen them up if they start getting an unpleasant foot odor.

BOBS also has rubber inner and outer soles, so you can wear them to the letterbox or even in the city, as some reviewers have noted. “I usually wear slippers throughout the house, but I have to go outside to get the dog out, get the mail, do a quick message and I have to change my shoes every time,” writes ElleBee reviewer. “This is the perfect alternative because they are warm and comfortable enough to wear around the house, but they are real shoes, so I can go outside without worrying about ruining them.”

But one of the most important advantages of these slippers is that they support a good cause. For every purchase of BOBS slippers, Sketchers makes a donation to the Petco Foundation to save the lives of dogs and cats from shelters. That means that these slippers are cozy and charitable, making them an ideal gift for an animal lover in your life.

Amazon reviewers are notoriously fickle, so if these slippers have won them, you know they are good. Pick them up for the person in your life who likes a soft, cozy shoe to wear around the house – even if that person is you.

Bustle can receive a portion of the revenue from products purchased from this article, which are made independently of the editorial and sales departments of Bustle.