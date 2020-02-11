Advertisement

What does Amazon think?

The company’s online software rental department, Amazon Web Services, has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government (and Microsoft), raised the prejudices of a certain hypocritical ex-real estate developer, and asked for permission to drop him.

It is clear that Amazon does not understand some things. It is believed that Donald Trump, whose behavior would make a CEO of a Fortune 500 company get fired, is simply asked to answer a few questions that he will answer. Does it think it can openly challenge Trump while the rest of the business world contracts in his presence?

Stupid, arrogant tech company.

Much has been said about the circumstances Amazon raised in its complaint because it lost the famous JEDI cloud computing contract to Microsoft (a potentially $ 10 billion company). However, the document has a certain boiler quality. Amazon has cited other cases of suspected misconduct by the president, including a price to build walls at Fisher Industries and a change in plans to move FBI headquarters, a move involving a plot of land near Trump’s Washington hotel would have opened the renovation by a competitor.

Amazon even throws in the ultimate red meat to upset Trump and his Fox News viewers and anchors. It quotes Trump’s public intervention in the case against Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, a debacle known to everyone with common sense who changed direction when Trump hung up.

It seems pretty clear to me that nothing will come of it because there is never anything. At the end of the day, the Pentagon will be able to say that it has given the deal to a highly qualified company and that it is shocked to be shocked by the president’s suggestion of interference.

However, it is quite astonishing to see that one of the largest American companies is trying to tell the truth to the authorities.

