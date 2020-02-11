Advertisement

President Donald Trump has not attempted to hide his contempt for Amazon and CEO Jeff Bezos. From tweets about “Jeff Bozo” and the “Amazon Washington Post” to his allegations that the tech giant is scamming the US post office, Trump is not shy about his prejudices against Amazon – and Amazon believes he had more to say behind closed doors . As Amazon’s lawsuit against the US government for failing to award the company a $ 10 billion cloud computing contract with the Pentagon progresses, the company filed a legal document on Monday arguing that the Pentagon contract was withheld due to Trump’s personal opposition for Amazon it is necessary to hear from the man himself.

Amazon’s legal team is pushing for Trump, along with former defense minister James Mattis and current Minister of Defense Mark Esper, formally deposited as part of the company’s legal challenge, claiming that “Trump’s bias has actually and irrevocably affected the tender process.” “President Donald J. Trump has repeatedly shown his willingness to use his position as president and commander-in-chief to disrupt the orderly administration of government functions – including federal procurement – to promote personal motives,” the court document claims Monday. “There is no doubt about it that he did this here. “The contract – which was initially claimed to favor Amazon primarily – was eventually awarded to Microsoft, which Amazon claims to be an” objectively inferior competitor “.” When awarding the JEDI contract to Microsoft, DoD committed countless and aggravating prejudices, “which” permeated almost every evaluation factor to systematically discourage [Amazon Web Services, “] the company argues.” These errors

eventually resulted in the award of the JEDI contract by DoD to a technologically inferior proposal

did not give the government the best value. “

Although having a current president in such a lawsuit would be an unprecedented move, Amazon claims that Trump “has unique knowledge about his involvement in the bidding process, including private conversations with and instructions to others about the process and the price.” “While other people can testify about specific conversations he had with them individually, President Trump is the only person who can testify about all of his conversations and the overall message he has conveyed,” Amazon argues that he wants to hear from Trump “about conversations or other involvement he had with regard to the JEDI bidding process or attempts to harm Amazon or AWS.” And the company has reason to suggest that Trump insisted that Amazon get the contract in a private conversation. A recently published book about the time of Mattis in the Trump government claims that the president specifically told the then secretary to unscrew “Amazon” from the contract, much to Mattis’s dismay. “Mattis told us the story during Small Group,” we’re going to “This will be done through the book, both legally and ethically,” former Mattis speechwriter Guy Snodgrass tells in the book. As the Amazon court noted, Mattis was then fired six months later and replaced by Esper, who said “that he would” [a] absolutely “follow whatever the president had ordered him to do.”

Monday’s legal charge extends the long-standing brewery between Trump and Bezos, while the billionaire’s company urged the president to acknowledge potential abuses under oath through a 43-page legal document that aggressively charged Trump for everything from his war with Amazon to his transactions in Ukraine. “This bidding protest does not take place in a vacuum or on a clean slate. It takes place against the

background of the repeated intervention of President Trump in the full spectrum of government

functions to make a point to its perceived critics or to advance a personal agenda, “argues the court document, which then addresses topics ranging from giving a border wall contract to a Fox News-friendly company and its attacks on CNN, on the president’s recent deposition. Although Trump does not yet have to withdraw from Amazon’s daring move, his defense ministry has already “strongly opposed” [d] “the technology company’s deposition requests. The request is “unnecessary, cumbersome and only aims to delay in getting this important technology into the hands of our war fighters,” DoD spokesperson Robert Carver said in a statement.

