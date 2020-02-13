Amazon is not happy with DoD’s decision to award Microsoft a $ 10 billion joint enterprise defense infrastructure (JEDI) contract. In December, we reported that Amazon filed a lawsuit against DoD’s decision. Last month we reported that Amazon applied for an injunction to prevent the placement of essential assignments under the JEDI contract. In response to Amazon’s filing, a judge today ordered the JEDI cloud contract to be temporarily blocked. According to the contract, Microsoft would have started the contract work on February 11. Because of this new order, Microsoft should temporarily suspend all work today.

Earlier this week, Amazon filed a petition to the court to remove President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Doos CIO, Dana Deasy, and former Secretary of Defense James Mattis. Amazon believes that these people were instrumental in awarding the JEDI contract to Microsoft.

“President Trump has repeatedly shown his willingness to use his position as president and commander-in-chief to disrupt government functions, including federal procurement, and to advance his personal agenda. Maintaining public confidence in the country’s procurement process requires the discovery and amendment of the administrative protocol, particularly given President Trump’s order to “fool Amazon”. The question is whether the President of the United States may use the Department of Defense’s budget to pursue his own personal and political goals, ”Amazon said in a statement