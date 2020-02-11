Advertisement

Amber Rose debuted her new ink in February 2020. You couldn’t miss it! As page six reported, the model got out with “a huge forehead tattoo with” Bash “and” Slash, “the names of her two children, written in italics.” Bash (Sebastian Taylor Thomaz) is the son who shares Rose with her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa, and Slash Electric Alexander Edwards is the newborn baby she welcomed to the world with music exec Alexander “AE” Edwards in October 2019.

Rose showed her new ink during a video interview with Cool Kicks. The clip started making its rounds online for the tattoo instead of all the shoes that were on display, and let’s say many fans weren’t impressed. As one critic tweeted: “I looked at Amber Rose’s forehead and tried to read wtf that tattoo says, while praying his magic marker at the same time.”

After all, Rose is no stranger to unconventional choices. In the Cool Kicks interview, the starlet even gave some life advice that resonates with her new ink. “Always be a good person,” she said. “When I first came out, (people) didn’t know me, and they were very, very mean to me. So I believe in changing people’s minds.” Rose absolutely practices what she preaches, because the same day saw the starlet help pay for a fan’s shopping trip after their ticket was denied.

