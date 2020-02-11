Advertisement

American Airlines (EEL) – Get Report announced on Tuesday that flights to China and Hong Kong will not resume until late April as travelers respond to the deadly corona virus.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said in a travel warning that “Due to the drop in demand, American Airlines has extended the suspension of flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong from our Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles hubs.”

American Airlines, which offers flights between these two hubs and Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong, said the flights will now resume on April 23 and 24.

The dates vary depending on the route.

On average, there is one daily flight from Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles to each city for a total of six flights, according to the airline.

Shares recently rose 99 cents, or 3.44%, to $ 29.78.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that countries should impose travel restrictions to contain the outbreak and restore normal relations for the good of the global economy.

Last month, American Airlines announced it would suspend flights until March 27.DAL) – Get Report announced that all U.S. flights to China would be discontinued from February 6 through April 3.

United Airlines (UAL) – Receive report suspended flights until March 28, while service to Hong Kong was suspended until February 20.

China’s National Health Commission said the number of coronavirus deaths rose to 1,018, while the number of new infections increased to over 43,000.

The outbreak affected the aviation industry.

OAG, which records flight data, announced on Monday that the number of international seats operated weekly from China has decreased by 1.4 million seats or two-thirds of the international capacity to and from China since the week of January 20. This reduction in capacity is more than the total planned international capacity planned from France this week, the company said.

