@steelersfanOG

Lean back or not lean back? Hit or Don’t Hit? With two super angry American Airlines passengers, all of these questions come up, and ultimately … the FBI may have to interfere.

A woman named Wendi WilliamsIt was this video of all people who filmed the man who sat behind her on January 31 on an AA flight from New Orleans to Charlotte. She posted it last week, but now it has gone viral because you see the guy repeatedly hit her seat.

WHY treated wannabe-Tyson Wendi’s seat like a speedbag – she says it’s because she had the nerve to sit back. We consider it relevant that his seat in the back row could not lean back. At one point in the video, he leaned forward and said something to Wendi that sounds like, “This is a turbulent flight.” It’s hard to see the jet engines, but whatever he said, he clearly verbally nudged Wendi this time.

Wendi says things got even more annoying when she reported him to a flight attendant … who supposedly “rolled his eyes,” Wendi said to stop video recording and give Ali Jr. Rum for these problems.

When the FA came. She rolled her eyes and said, “What?” Then she told him it was tight back there and gave him rum! She told me I had to delete the video! It is illegal to film on the plane. I asked for her name and she gave me a message about passenger disruptions! https://t.co/zRwy5JYr9s

– wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 8, 2020

@steelersfanOG

Wendi says she escalates the matter by indicting the FBI against the “man who thought I was a punching bag”. She says Americans have apologized, but are not responsible for flight attendant Mayweather refueling with alcohol while training.

I was contacted by @AmericanAir. They apologized but were not responsible for the flight attendant’s actions. I’m going to call the FBI to charge the “man” who thought I was a punching bag. I don’t care if you don’t like it!

– wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 9, 2020

@steelersfanOG

Incidentally, Wendi also claims that she had to take X-rays, have a headache, and have lost time from work since doing 12 laps with her fellow traveler.