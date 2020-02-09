Advertisement

Aviation security officials in the United States have denied that they have destroyed a precious traditional instrument of a Malian musician, in response to an incident that led to outrage online.

Renowned kora player Ballake Sissoko arrived in Paris on February 4 after flying from New York at the end of an American tour to discover that his instrument was “completely destroyed”.

The traditional West African 21-string lute was disassembled, with a note left by the agents, in Spanish, according to intelligent security saves time, according to a message on the Facebook page of Sissoko.

“Could the US customs have dared to dismantle a Stradivarius?” said the post, referring to a class of legendary violins.

“These types of custom made koras simply cannot be replaced,” it added.

The US Transport Security Administration, which screens baggage for explosives, said in a statement to AFP on Sunday that it played no role in the damage.

It added that it knew that agents were not searching Sissoko’s instrument case because “it didn’t cause an alarm when it was screened” and had been tagged correctly.

The broken Kora generated a lot of media attention and commentary on social media around the world this week after Sissoko suggested that white musicians would have been treated better.

“This is an unprovoked and sad act of aggression, a reflection of the kind of cultural ignorance and racism it takes on in so many parts of the world,” his Facebook post said.

The musician told AFP on Sunday that his kora was broken by the time he opened his case after his landing in Paris, and admitted that the airline could be responsible.

“Maybe the message is too strong and I should have said it differently,” Sissoko said.

Malian kora players with a similar instrument to that of Sissoko Photo: AFP / SÃ ‰ BASTIEN RIEUSSEC

He added, however, that he was shocked and angry that his kora was irreparable and that the person responsible should have respected it.

“I’m not trying to play the media to get money,” Sissoko said.

The confusion surrounding the case became even greater and the Mali Culture Ministry issued a statement on Saturday that it would “do everything legally and diplomatically to get compensation” for the crime.

But on Sunday, it removed the statement from its website and issued another that denied that the earlier release came from the Ministry of Culture, without giving further details.

Mali’s Culture Minister N’Diaye Ramatoulaye Diallo told AFP Sunday that her department’s statement on Saturday was just “fake” without further clarification.

Sissoko said he was contacted by the Malian embassy in Paris about the Kora incident and that he plans to meet with officials the next time he is in Mali.

He added that friends had told him that the government seemed to have asked for “recovery,” but that he did not know the statement had been removed.

