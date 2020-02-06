Advertisement

Paltrow says we probably all remember “how wimpy” she was when she won last year. She was crying, yes! Anyway, Spacey wins, as we probably all knew it would happen. He gives his speech, bla bla.

“Something doesn’t seem right here.”

Director time! Last year’s winner, called a long-forgotten filmmaker Steven Spielberg, comes out to hand out the trophy.

“I’m going to build an airport terminal for me.”

Mendes wins. The woman behind him has more energy than I had when I started this summary.

“I can finally pee !!”

Look at baby Spike Jonze!

“My next project was set up at Helix Studios.”

We will most likely see Mendes again this year on the Oscar stage, which would be the longest gap in the best director winnings in the history of the Academy. Or Bong joon ho will win and that will be great.

OK people. Do you feel it? It’s time to bring this puppy home. Clint Eastwood comes on stage to get us all out of our misery and will go blessed right into the nominees without any introduction.

“I was Haley Joel Osment when this thing started.”

American Beauty wins again, probably as we knew it would happen. The two main producers perform, while Annette Bening watches with pride and exhaustion.

“I would have thought to thank Warren.”

Spielberg is happy as a punch because his DreamWorks made the film. It is almost as if Saving Private Ryan has won! Almost.

“A large, beautiful airport terminal. . . “

And that’s the ball game! Billy Crystal jokes that it is “the shortest Oscar ceremony this century”, and then we are gone.

Thank you for reading! Good night for all of you, but especially you, Tom Cruise.

