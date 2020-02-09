Advertisement

COURTESY US COAST GUARD The Coast Guard seeks public assistance in identifying the owner of a green kayak 2.5 km from Big Beach, Maui.

The US Coast Guard is seeking public assistance in finding the owner of a green kayak that has been found drifting today about 2.5 km from Big Beach, Maui.

At 7:50 am, sector officials from the Honolulu Command Center were informed by Maui Station that the kayak had been found. A message for sailors was issued and the 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew launched to search the area.

There are no reports of a missing person in the area.

“We always recommend that waterway users write their contact details on their property,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Masato Nakajima, an Honolulu sector watchstander, in a press release. “We treat every found kayak, surfboard and float like someone is in trouble. If the property is marked, we can quickly contact the owner and determine if we need help. “

The Coast Guard offers free ‘If Found’ equipment emblems, which are available free of charge from local harbor masters, the Coast Guard Auxiliary and at selected stores and maritime stores. Persons who lose kayaks, surfboards or safety equipment such as life jackets must report this to the coast guard to assist search and rescue specialists in the preparation of possible emergency reports.

Anyone with information about the kayak should contact Sector Honolulu at 842-2600.

