Advertisement

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 5:01 AM EST

/ Updated: February 6, 2020 / 5:01 a.m. EST

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) – Regardless of the temperature, there are construction workers everywhere who build the newest, largest, and best buildings. But did you know that these workers are also at higher risk for heart disease?

It is the third year that the American Heart Association has worked with leading construction companies to change the statistics of these workers and heart diseases. Construction workers are more likely to trigger heart disease.

Advertisement

“Nowadays, construction workers smoke more often, are more likely to be stressed and projects are underway. We wanted to do that to make it accessible to workers in the industry. And those who are industry leaders can help them understand how to become better fathers, mothers, sisters, and brothers, ”said Al Marzullo, board member of the American Heart Association.

Almost half of all adults in the U.S. have some form of cardiovascular disease, with the majority having high blood pressure.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, visit NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @ NewsChannel9

Advertisement