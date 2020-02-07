Advertisement

Sunday night started at 5 p.m. when the Detroit Pistons played an exciting match against the Denver Nuggets.

Immediately afterwards it was over to see the New Orleans Pelicans play against the Houston Rockets. It is a wonderful thing to witness the arrival of great talent in every sport.

Zion Williamson, who has just seen basketball’s latest sensation, is absolutely compelling – even if he loses.

Advertisement

When this game is over, the show rolls across the states where the best basketball team – the Milwaukee Bucks – are playing the Phoenix Suns.

And then one last game. The defending NBA champions, the Toronto Raptors, played against the Chicago Bulls, the former team of incomparable Michael Jordan, but fell off the pace.

The games showed exciting skill and athleticism – the players even smiled and enjoyed the game. You can always see why the NBA is so successful.

There was a free hour, and a great way to spend a free hour is to catch up on baseball. The season is still two months away from America, but spring practice is fascinating in February and there are countless stories of teams and players as well as managers and rosters.

And then it’s the Super Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers versus the Kansas City Chiefs play at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in Florida.

It is the 100th season of the National Football League, and the Super Bowl has become a central part of American popular culture, so it is hard to imagine today that American culture and its crowning final day have become an integral part of this culture.

And Patrick Mahomes is just the type of player every sport needs – one that breathtakingly pushes the boundaries of what seems possible.

The dominance of these three sports – American football, basketball and baseball – in the United States is undeniable.

And the worldwide spread of interest in them is persistent.

Now it is nothing new for empires to spread their sport all over the world – the globalization of sport is in no way new.

Every major empire has pushed its sport to the limits of its empire.

You can see this by building Roman coliseums and amphitheaters in El Jem in Tusinia or in Pula in Croatia or in Chester in England. The Romans organized gladiator games, wrestling matches and cockfights in these rooms.

In the east – in the early modern period – the Mughals spread polo, as the Chinese dynasties had done before them.

And later, in the 19th century, the English took a modern version of this game and spread it to their elite throughout their empire. Their polo was part of the wider sporting life of the British Empire – they also built racetracks and cricket fields and set up goal posts almost everywhere.

While football remains the most globalized sport in the world, the rise of American sport has been clear over the past 100 years.

Indeed, this is an ascent that began in the summer of 1851 when a yacht called “America” ​​hit 15 British boats as part of a sailing race on the shallows between the Isle of Wight and mainland Britain. The fact that the British were considered invincible – a testament to the role of the Royal Navy in British world power – and that Queen Victoria watched the competition from her Royal Yacht made the victory all the more sensational.

The competition that emerged from this race has always been known as the “America’s Cup” and, as American professor Mark Dyreson wrote, “marked the opening salvo in an American effort to use sport to resist and conquer the British Empire . ” Emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art…1007 & lang = DE “and” create the conditions for the United States to use sport as a means to spread its influence and expand its power, in particular in the western hemisphere and on the Pacific Rim, but also in all other parts of the world. “

For example, under American influence, baseball was adopted with great passion in Cuba and Japan at the end of the 19th century.

Over the decades, baseball has been supplemented by American football and especially basketball. This sport, invented in America in the 1890s, has proven America’s great gift to the world of sport.

The spread of American sport was a process driven by commercialization.

Nowhere in the world are sports entrepreneurs as successful as in America. The sport was professionalized early on and the size of the continent offered enormous wealth to those who could use the love of sport.

This extended to the export of sports wherever people could pay money.

Of course, Ireland was affected by this process. The “most dangerous” sport in the world was created by the Irish Independent in May 1913, when it became known that the latest sporting madness to cross the Atlantic was polo with “armored motor vehicles”.

An American entrepreneur, RC Klegin, stood behind the company: “It is simply the most exciting spectacle you can imagine. Do we often get hit? A good game is a series of hits. Imagine two cars running towards each other from opposite ends of an 800-meter field to reach the ball. When they meet over the ball, you can say there is some excitement! “

The arrival of greyhound racing was more permanent. In the 1920s, the idea of ​​running dogs on a closed track in search of an electric rabbit spread from America across the UK and Ireland. it was accepted with immediate and considerable joy.

In 1927 routes were opened in Dublin, Belfast and Cork (10,000 people are said to have attended the premiere at Shelbourne Park).

Tracks in Limerick and Waterford followed quickly. Huge crowds came to the races, drawn by the excitement of seeing dogs running under the lights and the opportunity to play.

A recent example looks at the growth of basketball and the different ways in which it has thrived in Ireland. The construction of basketball hoops in urban playgrounds, school playgrounds and finally on the walls of family houses has made everything possible, from pick-up games to single and single shots.

In addition, there are school classes and the growth of basketball clubs in cities. Finally, the Irish National Basketball League was founded.

In the 1980s, this was a thoroughly glamorous affair in which imported Americans lived as cult heroes in communities such as the northern cities of Cork and Dublin, Belfast, and the rural cities of Tralee and Ballina.

The league lost its luster over time, but its heyday was of great splendor and recalled the potential of sport to change people’s lives, even for a moment, by exposing them to something new.

Of course, the further growth of American popular culture as a global phenomenon played a central role. American music, American films, and American television promoted the idea of ​​their sport to a point where they became familiar and desirable.

The broadcast of American football on Irish television from the 1980s once again showed how sports cultures can be reinterpreted as entertainment in new places.

American football clubs were not expected to be found in every corner of the country – but identifying with the sport certainly helped with sponsorship deals and selling goods to people who recognize brands through sport and deal with them could identify.

And so an evening of basketball, baseball, and American football is something that spans a century.

It is also clear that the reach of American sport has accelerated in the new millennium. This is an acceleration that is facilitated by the internet.

With a smartphone, laptop or tablet, you can watch every game of the National Basketball Association, the National Football League or Major League Baseball. You don’t need a TV and you don’t have to rely on what a station is showing you.

No matter where you are in the world when you are on the Internet, you can watch every game live and in full and do not rely on TV channels to broadcast them.

In addition, full matches sit on the websites and can also be viewed in full again.

As the sports broadcasting market is becoming leaner, this broadcasting revolution offers a direct route from sports organizations to fans.

And offers the possibility to pay huge sums by subscription. The sheer scale of American sport and the scale of its existing commercialization offer them a massive advantage in trying to expand their sphere of influence.

And wherever the American sports broadcast goes, the rest of the world follows.

Ireland already has clubs and organizations that stream their own sporting events live and try to get people to buy passports online.

We are only at the beginning of the change that the Internet brings with it for the organization of sport.

– Paul Rouse is a professor of history at University College Dublin

Advertisement