DAMASCUS >> One Syrian was killed and another was wounded when government supporters attacked American troops and tried to block their way while their convoy was driving through an army checkpoint in Northeast Syria, causing a rare collision, state media and activists reported.

The US Army said its troops came under fire and troops reacted in self-defense. It said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Syrian state-run media said that the killed man was a citizen and that he was among residents of a village east of the city of Qamishli who had gathered at the checkpoint and pelted the American convoy with stones.

A video on the website of the state news agency SANA showed angry men who fired small weapons at a convoy of various American armored vehicles flying the American flag. Some residents pelted the convoy with stones, while others threw a bucket full of dirt on the back of a vehicle.

In one of the worst incidents of violence against US forces deployed in northeastern Syria, a small fire seems to ignite on an armored vehicle, apparently lethal with fire bombs near the convoy. American soldiers were seen in the middle of the battle and tried to disperse the crowd.

Other videos showed another vehicle stuck in the dirt, apparently twisted into a ditch, while another had a flat tire. In a video a resident walked to American soldiers by one of the vehicles, with an American flag, shouting: “What do you want from our country? What are your issues here? “A soldier tells the screaming man to withdraw.

At that time, American troops shot live ammunition and smoke bombs at the residents, reports said.

A US military spokesperson said that coalition forces patrolling Qamishli encountered a checkpoint occupied by pro-Syrian government forces that ignored a series of warnings from coalition forces to de-escalate the situation. The patrol came under fire from small arms of unknown persons, said coalition spokesman Myles Caggins, adding that coalition forces returned the fire from self-defense.

“The situation was being de-escalated and being investigated,” he said in a statement. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Carla Gleason, who traveled with the US Secretary of Defense in Brussels, said no Americans were killed in the incident.

When asked about the incident, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in Brussels that he was told there was an “altercation” without providing details.

“As far as I know, the Russians did not relate to today’s incident,” he said.

In other violence in the north-west of the country, the troops of Syrian President Bashar Assad continue their advance in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, near the border with Turkey. They took full control of a strategic highway that runs through rebel-led territory and connects the capital with northern Syria. The M5 motorway was under the control of the opposition for most of the war.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that Syrian troops have completely evacuated the M5.

“The main transport artery of Syria – the M5 motorway that connects the blocked northern capital Aleppo with Hama, Homs and Damascus in the south – is freed from terrorists,” the statement said.

With Russian support, Syrian troops have been on the offensive in Idlib and parts of nearby Aleppo provinces for weeks, unleashing a humanitarian crisis in which 700,000 people are fleeing their homes and fleeing north to the Turkish border.

The UN human rights office in Geneva registered incidents between 1-10 February where at least 85 civilians were killed, including 20 women and 27 children with the most victims in the so-called “de-escalation area” in Idlib, UN spokesman Stephane Said Dujarric today.

The Syrian war, now in its ninth year, has attracted international players, including the US, Russia and Turkey. Russia has supported the Assad government, while Turkey is the main supporter of the rebels.

Hundreds of American troops are stationed in northeastern Syria and are working with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fight against the Islamic State Group. The US carries out patrols in northeastern Syria, but it was not immediately clear why the convoy was entering a government-controlled area today.

The collision meant a rare confrontation in which American and Syrian troops were involved in the busy area where Russian troops are also deployed and which would certainly escalate tensions.

At some point during the incident, American, Russian, and Syrian flags could be seen side by side, due to the complicated terrain in northeastern Syria. Some reports said a Russian convoy arrived on the spot to relieve tension.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said residents and armed pro-government militias in Khirbet Ammu blocked the path of an American convoy. The militia fired into the air, causing the American troops to fire smoke bombs. The tension escalated and American troops killed one person, the Observatory said.

The Observatory, which has a network of on-site activists, said it was unclear whether the person killed was a citizen or a militia member. The Observatory also said that a Russian convoy arrived on the scene to relieve tension.

The Idlib offensive has also led to clashes between Syrian and Turkish troops in which 13 Turkish soldiers died in a week.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today that Turkey can attack Syrian government forces anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier is wounded. He said that Turkey is determined to force the Syrian army back from the profits it has made in Idlib, giving Syrian troops the opportunity to withdraw until the end of February.

“Starting today, in the case of minor damage to our soldiers, I announce that we will hit government forces everywhere without being tied to Idlib or the limits of the Sochi agreement,” Erdogan told a meeting of a ruling party in Ankara .

Erdogan referred to the 2018 agreement between Russia and Turkey in which the troops of the two countries would force a demilitarized zone in Idlib. As part of the agreement, Turkey has set up around ten military observation posts in the province, where it supports some opposition groups. Several of these posts have been surrounded by government forces in recent weeks.

Today opposition fighters, supported by Turkish artillery, launched an attack on new government positions along the highway.

Erdogan said he had spoken by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Idlib.

The Kremlin said the telephone call underlined the need to fully implement the Russian-Turkish agreements.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that despite a promise from Turkey, militants in Idlib have continued to attack Syrian troops and threaten Russian facilities in Syria. “It is unacceptable and it goes against the Sochi agreements,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.