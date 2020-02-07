Advertisement

TIMES OF NEW YORK People rush on Thursday to buy supplies in Hong Kong. Rumors of an imminent shortage of toilet paper as a result of the corona virus outbreak prompted Hong Kong residents to run a furious rush to stock up, despite the lack of evidence.

An American citizen died in Wuhan of the corona virus outbreak, the New York Times reported.

The person who was about 60 years old died on Thursday, the newspaper said, citing a statement from the US embassy. It seemed to be the first death of an American since the outbreak, the newspaper said. A Japanese man suspected of contracting the virus also died in Wuhan, the Japanese foreign ministry said Saturday.

The death toll from the outbreak is getting closer to the SARS total and may exceed the threshold today or tomorrow if the disease continues to kill people at its current rate. The global toll has reached 724 in about two months, while the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome [SARS] in 2002-2003 killed 774 people over a period of approximately eight months.

Advertisement

The total number of deaths can be much higher, given reports of an overwhelmed health system in Hubei, central China. SARS also started in China and spread worldwide. In both cases, the actual total can be higher if the underreporting of cases is taken into account.

Advertisement