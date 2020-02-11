Advertisement

Faculty members in the North Orange County Community College District called for health care for their families and higher wages, and wrote a letter on Tuesday February 11, expressing no confidence in the district’s leadership.

“I sincerely hope that this statement will show the board how serious and committed we are to getting the salary and performance we deserve,” said Naji Dahi, a Fullerton College political science professor and chair of the faculty union organizing committee, at the District board of trustees meeting. The letter was signed by more than 350 faculty members.

Bryan Seiling, a history professor at Cypress College, delivers an impassioned speech to the board on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, during a North Orange County Community College District trust meeting. Seiling said, “I always gave 150 percent for less than 100 percent pay! “(Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register / SCNG)

A member of the United College of North Orange County’s Community College District holds up a sign in Anaheim on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Faculty members claim the district is proposing minimal wage increases for them. Board trustees continue to hoard the $ 102 million in government-provided cost of living and reserves. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register / SCNG)

District officials said their proposal in the stalled contract negotiations provides for a 9% increase in faculty salary and benefits over two years, including health care for family members. Faculty union members said the proposal was inadequate given the district’s $ 102 million in reserves and the rising cost of living in Orange County.

The district and its nearly 500 full-time faculties with Cypress College, Fullerton College and the North Orange Continuing Education program, which together teach about 80,000 students a year, have been negotiating a new contract for almost two years.

The faculty voted in May against a preliminary agreement in April. This agreement would have given the faculty a 1% salary increase and a one-time bonus of 2.71% in academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21. The district would have provided the faculty with approximately $ 8,000 annually in support of family members through the academic year 2020-21.

Contract negotiations have since failed, and the union declared a dead end last autumn. The state mediators now allow talks between the two sides.

Christie Diep, who was elected president of the union in September, noted that the district signed a letter of intent with the union in 2013 to work to ensure that its faculty’s salary and performance were high enough to match that of the highest paid Districts are comparable.

However, the district continues to lose faculty members because it does not offer as much money and benefits as other districts in the region. The April agreement would not have changed that, she said. She said the district’s proposed raise was low and the performance inadequate, especially for the faculty with multiple family members.

“Even if someone is very conservative, they can understand that the cost of living in Orange County has increased exponentially,” she said. “It is difficult for people to afford an apartment. We should look to the future. Every year we do not go into things, but continue to slip.”

The district should use its $ 102 million reserve to invest in its faculty. “What is the investment here? Is investing in creating great savings or in people doing the work? “

District Chancellor Cheryl Marshall said faculty members received a 16% increase in salary and performance between 2013 and 2018. A new faculty member with a master’s degree is paid more in her district than the Rancho Santiago and Coast College boroughs, she said.

“We continued to increase their salary to remain as competitive as possible,” said Marshall.

She said the focus is now on improving the faculty’s service package.

“When I came three and a half years ago, the faculty was very upset about the service package,” she said. “I agreed that it was not competitive.”

She said the district had provided much of its $ 102 million in reserve to pay for its pension obligations, which many districts and municipalities struggled with over the long term. These reserves will not be replenished, district spokeswoman Kai Stearns Moore said.

“We have a lot of one-off money and it would not be tax advisable to spend it on a regular basis,” said Marshall.

The district met with the union in January and will meet again on February 21, Moore said.

“We hope to reach agreement with the faculty in the near future,” said Marshall.

