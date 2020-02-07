Advertisement

Royal Caribbean International announced on Friday that anyone with a passport from China, Hong Kong or Macau will not be able to board a cruise ship throughout February.

The shipping company reported that it had consulted with experts and health authorities before announcing the changes. Prohibited include people who have passports from China, Hong Kong or the Chinese Macao Region, regardless of where they live.

Royal Caribbean also announced that cruise terminals would host additional screenings for anyone with flu-like symptoms or who have had contact with people who have visited mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau in the past 15 days. Guests with fever or low blood oximetry – or the amount of oxygen in the blood – are not allowed to board.

“We know that these steps are very conservative and we apologize for the inconvenience that some of our guests may have. We have to do so, unfortunately, but it is our responsibility to ensure a safe and healthy environment on board our ships and in Europe guarantee.” the ports we visit, “the company said in its statement.

Newsweek turned to Royal Caribbean for more comments.

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship Anthem of the Seas will be docked in Cape Liberty Harbor on February 7, 2020 in Bayonne, New Jersey. At least two dozen Chinese on board the Royal Caribbean Cruise have been screened for coronavirus, and four of them have been taken to a nearby hospital. The ship has now been released for departure.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty

The decision to ban travelers with Chinese, Hong Kong, or Macau passports was made after four passengers from a Royal Caribbean ship in New Jersey were hospitalized after finding that they had been in China twelve days ago , The passengers showed no symptoms of coronavirus and the ship was released for departure.

To date, 12 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States. All but two concern people who have recently been to China; The other two fell ill after their spouses returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Worldwide, the coronavirus has infected over 28,000 people in 25 countries and killed 565 people. The majority of the cases – and all but one – were in China.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on January 31 stopping foreigners from entering the United States if they are in mainland China within 14 days of their arrival in the United States.

Department of Health secretary Alex Azar also announced that US citizens will be quarantined for 14 days in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. However, since these symptoms occur frequently, a test by the disease control and prevention centers is required to determine whether a person really has coronavirus.

