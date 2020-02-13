Interior Minister Amit Shah at a conference to combat drug trafficking on February 13 | Praveen Jain | The pressure

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: Union Interior Minister Amit Shah said Thursday that hate speeches such as “Goli Maro” and “Indo-Pak Match” should not have been given by the leaders of the BJP during the recent election campaign in Delhi, and such statements may have been used Defeat of the party.

However, Shah said that the BJP election is not just fighting for victory or defeat, but believing in polling to broaden its ideology.

“Statements like” Goli Maro “and” Indo-Pak Match “should not have been made. Our party has distanced itself from such statements,” he said on a Times Now program.

When asked a question, Shah replied that the BJP may have suffered from statements made by some party leaders in the Delhi elections.

The Home Secretary said his assessment of the Delhi election was wrong, but claimed that the outcome of the polls was not a mandate for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Shah said that anyone wishing to discuss CAA-related issues with him can find time in his office. “(We) will give time within three days,” he added.

He accused Congress of division based on religion.

Also read: How JP Nadda became the face of BJP’s Delhi debacle on news channels

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message