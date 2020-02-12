Advertisement

File photo by Interior Minister Amit Shah | PTI

New Delhi: Major Major Sachin Tendulkar had a tip for opening player Yashasvi Jaiswal: “Each bowler gives you a clue as to what he will bow next. You have to concentrate and grasp that clue.” The 18-year-old became the top scorer at the just completed Under-19 Cricket world Cup.

Most politicians in India had no tendulkar to give them tips when Interior Minister Amit Shah started bowling and mixed aggressive nationalism and a Hindu-Muslim narrative with Narendra Modi’s bad luck in development – and, of course, with the personality cult.

However, on Tuesday, Shah looked like a shadow of his own when another opponent destroyed his famous bowling. He had a lot to do with these innings. In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, his reputation as an organizational leader and master of the strategy game had increased in the past year.

Although Shah technically transferred the reins of the BJP to J.P. Nadda handed over, a win in Delhi could have saved his reputation. It would have been his last hurray. It would have proven that Shah had the ability to deliver results for the party even if people voted differently in the Lok Sabha (read for Modi) and assembly elections.

Delhi’s election was also important because it was the first time that Shah was the chief fighter, with modes in the support role. The Home Secretary spoke to almost 50 large and small assemblies ahead of the elections and directly monitored preparations for the election, with Nadda behaving like a student.

The issues the BJP dealt with were also directly related to the Home Secretary, particularly the lifting of Article 370 and the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Party colleagues have already celebrated Shah for fulfilling Sardar Patel’s dream of a united nation.

A victory in Delhi could have proven to be the true successor to the incumbent captain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who single-handedly destroyed the opposition. The election in Delhi in 2020 was for Shah, the election in Gujarat in 2002 for Modi. At that time he appeared as a mass leader and became prime minister in 2014.

also read: How Kejriwal Modi, Shah’s Hindutva nationalism-welfare combination, played to defeat her

Shah’s lack of variety

So what went wrong in Delhi? The problem was that Shah kept the same line and length in his post-election bowling elections – hyper-nationalism, Hindu-Muslim binary and opposition to the opposition because of his projected minority and lack of patriotism.

Batsmen such as Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, who had been named captains of their teams even without first-class cricket, were unaware of the changed power rule under the Modi Shah regime, which removed the field restrictions. These henchmen attempted to reconcile Shah’s calculated willingness to fight with thoughtless aggression and hooked her to get caught on the border or land in a political infirmary with injured noses.

The first batsman to win the lead in Amit Shah’s bowling was Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who successfully withdrew to escape his short delivery times by sticking to his local government agenda and helping his party to win the assembly and Parliamentary elections led in 2014 and 2019.

But most of the others could only understand Odisha CM’s counter-strategy when Prashant Kishor left the BJP camp to build on Patnaik’s example and help regional leaders like Capt Amarinder Singh in Punjab and Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh and Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and finally Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

Since Shahs Bowling lost all the elements of surprise, it was only a matter of time before other politicians would see through it. Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra, Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Haryana, Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh, Kamal Nath in Madhyaa Pradesh and Hemant Soren in Jharkhand did just that. And now Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

So where is Amit Shah going from here? Since 2013, when he had brought the party to the peak of power in 21 states and in the center, he had had a tremendous political run for five years. He will surely assist his successor, Nadda, in creating scripts to revive the BJP in downhill states. He is and remains the most powerful minister and the presumed successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this respect, the fiasco in the Delhi elections was just another deviation.

But Shah will always regret not ending his innings as a BJP president (although technically not in Delhi). In the coming weeks and months he will surely also work on developing some variations of his bowling.

also read: A Lesson BJP Will Not Learn From The Delhi Elections: Not To Polarize Bihar And West Bengal

